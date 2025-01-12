A wedding video on TikTok got people's attention after a couple chose a unique way to get their rings

The TikTok post showed an impressive moment at a Pedi wedding, and it went viral on the short-form video platform

The spectacle at the traditional wedding amused people, and many were divided over the creativity that was on display

A couple chose to have the rings delivered in a modern way at their traditional Pedi wedding. A TikTok video captured the moment when the audience had to wait for the hi-tech ring bearer.

A drone was used as the ring bearer at a Pedi traditional wedding in a TikTok video. Image: @mrnambawan

Source: TikTok

The video of the happy moment at the wedding received more than 7,000 likes. Hundreds of comments included people cracking jokes about how the couple got their rings.

Pedi wedding ring bearer flies to deliver

In a TikTok video by @mrnambawan, a couple getting married was waiting to get their rings from a drone. The flying machine had rings attached to it, and the officiant cut them off when it got to the altar. Watch the funny clip below:

SA jokes about drone

Many people thought the video of the drone ring bearer was hilarious. Netizens cracked jokes about the out-of-the-box thinking for the wedding. Read the comments from online users who came across the video:

SiebrantdeScofield said:

"Delivering the ring in style😂"

Tash added:

"🤣Flower girls lost their jobs just like that."

Current.vibe commented:

"The drone operator must put more lessons on this 👌"

Magnanimous.m_ applauded:

"No, but this is creativity 😂😂 "

Mr RYT noted:

"My Pedi people le drama and bana le show off 🥺"

Ofentse Leshawn wondered:

"So the whole family heard this idea and agreed with it? 😭"

Source: Briefly News