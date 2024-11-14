One gent was captured in a video devouring food at a wedding, which amused many people on the internet

The guy sparked laughter over his dance moves in the TikTok clip as he feasted on his meal

The online community was entertained as they flocked to the comments section, poking fun at the man

A man was spotted unbothered as he feasted at a wedding with his signature dance moves, leaving peeps in laughter.

Man feasting at a wedding in video

The gent did not let any opportunity for enjoyment pass him by as he feasted on his food in style in a video shared by @future.m5 on TikTok.

In the clip, the man can be seen with a plate full of food, and he devoured his meal while busting out an impressive dance move as the music played in the background. The footage entertained the online community, and it went on to become a hit, generating many views, likes and comments within a few hours of its publication.

Watch the funny video of the man eating his food at a wedding in style below:

SA loves the man eating at the wedding

People online were amused by the man's hilarious antics in the video, and they took to the comments section to crack jokes and express their thoughts.

TheeNewMcGandi said:

"He will finish that plate; such people don't waste food, Shem."

Tebogo Matlala wrote:

"I love the way he is enjoying himself."

Nwabi expressed:

"It's the napkin, bib vibes for me. Enjoying the food!"

Olwe2 cracked a joke, saying:

"His cutlery set is going through a lot."

Precious Dlamini582 commented:

"The kind of people I need at my functions."

Man's buffet plate at event gets people talking

Briefly News previously reported that one man caught the attention of many as he piled his plate high with food from a buffet.

His plate seemed to defy gravity as it towered with different treats from the event. The scene didn't go unnoticed, as someone captured the moment and shared it on social media platforms like TikTok by @lisabebee. The video went viral in no time, amassing over 1.1 million views and sparking a lively debate among netizens.

