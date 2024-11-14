A guy went viral on social media after showcasing how he built his dog a home, and people were impressed

The video grabbed many's attention, generating loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

The online community reacted as they headed to the comments section to express their thoughts

One man went above and beyond for his pet and took to social media to show off his incredible work.

A man flexed how he built a house for his dog in a TikTok video. Image: @sabelo_the_kreator

Source: TikTok

Mzansi man builds his dog a house

The gent who goes by the TikTok handle @sabelo_the_kreator gave viewers a glimpse into his life, leaving people quite impressed.

@sabelo_the_kreator revealed that he built a house for his dog and went on to show it off. The pet's home was not yet completed, as it still needed finishing touches, such as a window, which was shown as a work in progress in the video and had yet to be painted.

The footage went on to become a hit on TikTok, capturing the attention of many and clocking loads of views within a few hours of its publication.

Watch the video below:

SA loves the man's gesture for his dog

Mzansi enjoyed watching the heartwarming video, and the gent's grand gesture for his pet touched many as they raved and expressed their thoughts.

Squishy Bunny wrote:

"Can we please get an update once the dog home is completed?"

Boetman said:

"Imagine a dog having a title deed before me."

Lefa was shocked:

"With an aluminium window, what is that dog bringing to the table."

Libo Arosi simply said:

"There will be signs."

Cleevo cracked a joke, saying:

"Next week, electricity prepaid meter, DSTV (animal planet)."

Sinolwethu Dobela commented:

"My dog looked at me and sighed."

Man’s desperate attempt to save his poisoned dog

Briefly News previously reported that a man documented his desperate attempt to save his dog. The dog was allegedly poisoned in a Mzansi township.

He resorted to force-feeding the animal milk while it was lying on the floor and struggling to move. The young man confidently said no poison forced against the dog would prosper. The guy's unwavering dedication to his pet shined through in the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News