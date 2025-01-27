One lady took to TikTok to praise her present father for all his efforts and documented some moments on social media

She acknowledged that he is not the richest man alive but he strives to make her the happiest girl in his world

South Africans flocked to the comments section to share lovely messages and advised the hun

Numerous families in South Africa lack father figures and when people get to experience a father’s love it becomes a hot topic.

One hun shared how her dad constantly showed up for her and made her the happiest girl alive.

SA advises hun showing off perks of having present dad

Aqhama Sidliki showed her hardworking father some love on TikTok by documenting some of the lovely things he religiously does for her. Sidliki acknowledged that her dad is not the richest man alive but he still comes through for her.

She shared a couple of pictures where the chap spoiled her by gifting her some of her favourite things including:

A pasta meal

Old Khaki flip-flops

Score energy drink

King Pie and chips

School stationery

A KFC meal

Lace wig

Wig installation kit

R1K

School uniform

Snacks

McFlurry

Nails

Purity

Clothes

She wrote:

“My dad may not be rich but he tries to make me the happiest daughter alive.”

See the TikTok post below:

Mzansi advises lady sharing perks of having present dad

Social media users interacted in a thread of over 304 comments:

@lyndhalebea pointed out:

“Your dad is a pilot, he is rich.”

@Neo🎀!! was moved:

“I wish I had a dad like yours. I wish your dad could adopt me.”

@busienonie advised the hun:

“Please don't ever let him down.”

@Yamkela Madibi highlighted:

“Make him proud.”

@Mihle | Forever Business Owner commented:

“Dads for the win!”

@khanyeee7 shared:

“My dad would never.”

@Lunathi explained:

“You are rich, babe. When you get everything you need from your dad. That's richness at its best.”

