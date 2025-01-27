“Don’t Ever Let Him Down”: SA Advises Hun Showing Off Perks of Having Present Dad
- One lady took to TikTok to praise her present father for all his efforts and documented some moments on social media
- She acknowledged that he is not the richest man alive but he strives to make her the happiest girl in his world
- South Africans flocked to the comments section to share lovely messages and advised the hun
Numerous families in South Africa lack father figures and when people get to experience a father’s love it becomes a hot topic.
One hun shared how her dad constantly showed up for her and made her the happiest girl alive.
Aqhama Sidliki showed her hardworking father some love on TikTok by documenting some of the lovely things he religiously does for her. Sidliki acknowledged that her dad is not the richest man alive but he still comes through for her.
She shared a couple of pictures where the chap spoiled her by gifting her some of her favourite things including:
- A pasta meal
- Old Khaki flip-flops
- Score energy drink
- King Pie and chips
- School stationery
- A KFC meal
- Lace wig
- Wig installation kit
- R1K
- School uniform
- Snacks
- McFlurry
- Nails
- Purity
- Clothes
She wrote:
“My dad may not be rich but he tries to make me the happiest daughter alive.”
See the TikTok post below:
Social media users interacted in a thread of over 304 comments:
@lyndhalebea pointed out:
“Your dad is a pilot, he is rich.”
@Neo🎀!! was moved:
“I wish I had a dad like yours. I wish your dad could adopt me.”
@busienonie advised the hun:
“Please don't ever let him down.”
@Yamkela Madibi highlighted:
“Make him proud.”
@Mihle | Forever Business Owner commented:
“Dads for the win!”
@khanyeee7 shared:
“My dad would never.”
@Lunathi explained:
“You are rich, babe. When you get everything you need from your dad. That's richness at its best.”
- South Africans were moved by a father and daughter duo spending quality time and filmed it for social media
- One lady melted hearts when she showed off her cute relationship with her dad in a now-viral TikTok
- South Africans were moved by a present father celebrating his daughter graduating pre-school as he danced in excitement
