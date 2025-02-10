An American lady filmed her experience at an Australian Woolworths store versus the one she visited in South Africa

Her vlog made its rounds on the Mzansi side of TikTok where locals shaded the untidiness and mismanagement of the shop

Social media users dragged the ghetto operations of the store compared to the South African branches in a thread 587 of comments

Woolworths is one of the biggest stores that South Africans trust and love when it comes to food and clothing.

Mzansi shaded Australia's ghetto Woolworths compared to South Africa's. Image: @Lisa Maree Williams

Source: Getty Images

Although Mzansi complains about the shop’s exaggerated prices, they understand that they are paying for good quality goods.

SA shades ghetto Australian Woolworths store in viral TikTok video

An American lady, Tia, was appalled after visiting a familiar store in Sydney. The hun is mesmerised by the Mzansi people and moved from Los Angeles to South Africa for three full Ubuntu experience.

Tia went on a little trip to Australia and visited their Woolworths store. The hun was disappointed by how the shop looked nothing like its other branches in South Africa.

The food on the shelves was all over the show, with some packages unorganised and scattered around the store. Although the store has more space, it lacks tidiness.

Tia sighed and said:

“It just looks like a basic grocery store, definitely not tidy at all.”

The lady also captioned her clip:

“Not every Woolworths is the same. Honestly, I had no idea, but you know I had to do my groceries.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to seeing Ghetto Australian Woolworths on TikTok

Social media users were amazed by the huge difference and commented:

@Achmat🇿🇦😎 explained:

“Woolworths South Africa is not the same as Woolworths Australia. Even their logo is different. It’s even owned by two different companies.”

@MrMandraji trolled:

“So, in Australia, Woolworths identifies as Checkers?”

@langa shaylene🇿🇦 laughed:

“Nah, ma'am you went to Woolworse.”

@Mikey F shared:

“Woolworths South Africa actually owns David Jones in Australia, but has nothing to do with Woolworths Australia.”

@Darnè🍒 wrote:

“Your Woolworths looks like our Dischem.”

@A decided:

“This is an insult to Woolies.”

