A woman shared valuable shopping advice with her followers, urging Joburg residents to check a local market before ordering from Shein and Temu

In her practical video, she recommends going to Small Street in Joburg to see if customers can find what they need by going there first

Social media users responded with mixed reactions, with some appreciating the money-saving tip while others expressed concerns about safety in downtown Johannesburg

A woman shared a clip showing an alternative shopping area to Shein and Temu for people in Johannesburg.

Source: Facebook

A South African woman is encouraging Johannesburg shoppers to support local markets instead of rushing to order from international online retailers. Content creator @luwayne.londeka, who regularly shares personal content and tutorials on social media, posted a video advising followers to check Small Street market in downtown Johannesburg before placing orders on popular Chinese e-commerce platforms, Shein and Temu.

In her straightforward recommendation, she states:

"Before you shop on Temu or Shein, go to Small Street in Joburg, first go there because you can start and see if you can find what you need by going there first."

This practical advice comes at a time when international online retailers are facing increased scrutiny in South Africa.

The e-commerce challenge

The suggestion to shop locally comes amid significant changes in South Africa's e-commerce landscape. According to recent industry studies, South Africa's online retail sector reached an estimated R71 billion in 2023, reflecting a substantial 29% year-on-year increase. This growth has attracted numerous international competitors to the market.

Chinese online retailers like Shein and Temu have made a particularly strong impact. Shein became dominant after its 2020 launch in South Africa, becoming the most downloaded shopping app in 2023. Temu, which entered the South African market more recently in January 2024, quickly became the most downloaded app in local app stores within just three months.

These international retailers have been able to offer extraordinarily low prices partly because they were exploiting a tax loophole.

Mixed reactions from South Africans

The content creator's recommendation received varied responses, highlighting different priorities and concerns among South African shoppers.

@Edward_Jonkers-Pieterse_Willemse appreciated the advice:

"Thanks for the plug dear."

@Brilliant_Ncube raised safety concerns:

"Also tell us how to be safe in small streets while shopping."

@luwayne.londeka offered practical advice in response:

"Leave your phone at home sweets."

@Brilliant_Ncube pointed out a potential risk:

"Imagine saving 800 then lose your phone 😫😫😫"

@Ntsiuoa_Annastasia inquired about inclusivity:

"Do they have plus size in small street?"

@Nandy_Edwana compared sizing options:

"Plus size clothes at Small Street are not true to size though compared to Shein."

@Lweens_Madlopha expressed hesitation about the shopping experience:

"I am not moving up and down at small street😭😭 l am sorry xem ..that place is tiring physically and mentally."

Online shopping experiences in South Africa

Briefly News recently reported on a group of excited friends gathered around as a woman unboxed an incredibly affordable tablet she purchased from Temu for only R19.

A South African woman's online shopping disappointment turned into comedy gold when she received ridiculously oversized pants from Temu.

