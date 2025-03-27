A young woman in South Africa was over the moon as she expressed her gratitude to a security guard

The lady shared how the security guard played a big role in her getting hired at a specific company

Mzansi netizens reacted as they flooded the comments section with sweet messages

One woman in South Africa gave a security guard a shout for playing a huge role in her recruitment.

A lady in South Africa expressed her thanks to a security guard who helped her get hired.

Source: TikTok

Grateful woman shows gratitude to security guard

The lady who goes by the handle @daisy_mdeva expressed her gratitude towards a security guard for playing a pivotal role in her recruitment process, and she explained how.

According to @daisy_mdeva, during her visit to the company to drop off her CV, the security guard went above and beyond to help her. She explained how the guard took in her curriculum vitae and handed it straight to the human resources department, and she was later called for the job where she underwent an interview and was therefore hired.

In the video, the woman celebrated her big win and in a grateful tone, she mentioned how the security guard’s genuine care and attention helped pave the way for her success as she gave him his flowers.

Her clip quickly garnered attention from online viewers who expressed admiration for the security guard’s helpfulness, noting how small acts of kindness can often make a big difference. The lady ended her post by thanking the security guard for playing a crucial part in her journey.

While taking to TikTok, the caption @daisy_mdeva said the following:

"Never take anyone for granted; it’s always the person you least expect that ends up helping you."

Take a look at the woman celebrating her big win in the video below:

SA is moved by the woman's story

The security guard’s gesture warmed the hearts of many people on the internet as it was a reminder that every person, no matter their position, can have a positive influence on someone’s life. Many took to the comments section to shower him with sweet messages and praises.

Abuti Lebone said:

"2022, the guard fixed my tie and collar and said, "ba kene ntwanas"... got there Wednesday 2pm for an interview, and I knew I was golden as soon as I walked in. I signed a contract at 2:05 pm."

Tee_tido0 added:

"The security guard said I hope you get the Job mntanami ai I got that Job, my first job."

Refiloe gamelihle shared:

"There was a security guard at work. I see him almost every day but I don't know his name. I came looking for a job. He accompanied me straight to the HR office, and I got the job."

Nathi replied:

"When I was having trouble with my Uni admission and the staff didn't allow anyone in the Admun area, that security guy took me by hand and led me to the office of the fuculty head and I fix my issue."

Entitled Uppity African commented:

"Securities are the best; they even encourage you as you go for interviews and wish you well."

A woman expressed gratitude to a security guard who helped her get hired.

Source: TikTok

