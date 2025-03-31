A content creator was left devastated after receiving a completely different couch than what she ordered online from MD Bedding and Makro

The woman shared images comparing her R3,999 expectation versus the disappointing reality that arrived at her doorstep

Social media users expressed similar frustrations with Makro's online shopping service, advising others to avoid ordering furniture online

A woman shared a clip on TikTok showing the couch she ordered online versus what she got. Images: @mushy.mokoena

A South African woman has gone viral after sharing her devastating online shopping experience with a 3-seater couch. Content creator @mushy.mokoena posted a video showing the difference between the luxurious black velvet couch she ordered from MD Bedding via the Makro online platform and the disappointing piece of furniture that was delivered to her home.

In the viral clip, the content creator first displays an image of the stylish black velvet couch she ordered for R3,999. The advertised couch featured elegant grooved lining details, plush padding, and appeared to be of premium quality. However, the reality was quite different. The couch that arrived at her doorstep was black but lacked the same sophisticated design elements, with poorer quality compared to the advertised product.

The disappointed shopper captioned her post:

"MD Bedding and Makro did me dirty, honestly. I'm in tears."

A woman shared a post online showing the product she ordered online and what she got. Images: @mushy.mokoena

Online marketplace confusion

According to Makro's terms and conditions, customers have the right to return products if they're not satisfied with their purchase. The company's refund policy states they will reimburse the exact amount paid, though delivery costs already incurred by Makro might be deducted. Additionally, Makro's policy notes that some products listed on their platform may be from third-party sellers and not directly from Makro.

For verification purposes, any person accepting delivery is presumed to be authorised to do so and should inspect the items upon receipt. The Makro website also clarifies that product images are meant to represent visual depictions of products as accurately as possible, but variations in appearance may occur.

One woman shared a clip showing the product that was delivered to her home after she purchased it online. The differences were distinct. Images: @mushy.mokoena

Source: TikTok

South Africans react to online shopping disaster

@G I N G I E🌸Mashaba explained:

"Problem is that app of theirs now, it's no longer used by them only, some of the things are not even from Makro, they use the app with other retailers..."

@offers_B🦦 advised:

"I saw a lot of people complaining about Makro online shopping until I experienced it. My advice to you is always call them until you get help, because if you don't, they will just leave you with the order."

@Nthabiseng observed:

"Makro app e nale bo Takealot nyana nou. There's like a whole lot of people selling their stuff there."

@SelloMojaps declared:

"This is why I do not order online."

@julz admitted:

"I never buy furniture online😭 Mara the price seemed too good to be true."

@Ms Lusu shared:

"Makro ooh 😂😂😂I ordered a fan last week, I found it broken inside. Till today, no refund or exchange."

Other shopping experiences

