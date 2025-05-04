One wise young woman showed viewers on TikTok that she made big moves to secure a good life for herself

The lady in her early 20s showed people the progress she made to ensure that she would never be homeless

Many people were inspired after the woman shared a video showing the progress she's made with her big project

A woman celebrated a major achievement after documenting every stage of her home's construction. The lady posted a video showing off that her hard work to own a home has paid off.

A 23-year-old lady showed off her finished home that she built from scratch. Image: inkunz_edl.emini

Source: TikTok

The young lady received thousands of likes on her TikTok video. Online users were motivated after seeing how much work the woman put into investing in her future.

Woman celebrates finishing house

In a new TikTok video, @inkunz_edl.emini showed people the finished product after undertaking a building project. The lady responded with a video of her complete house to a commenter who responded to critics warning her about the difficulty of building a house from scratch. Watch the video of the finished home below:

Man shows home-building process

A man from Mpumalanga working as a builder showed people the steps involved in building a house. The young man included the site clearing process, foundation construction and the construction of the first wall.

According to Property24, building a house can be more expensive and time-consuming than buying an existing house. Costs such as the land purchase price, materials and services add to the often higher cost of building your own home.

Building a house can be more expensive than buying a complete house. Image: Tracielouise

Source: Getty Images

SA applauds lady's home

Netizens were thoroughly impressed by the lady who built her own house. People expressed their pride in her admirable effort. Some asked for advice on how she was able to afford building the house. She said it was all about keeping her goal in mind and living with as little expense as possible. Read the comments about the home below:

lungie said:

"Congrats sis what a big accomplishment."

mbalimashinini695 wrote:

"Owww sana I'm proud of you ke cc omuhle and I'm inspired. 🥺❤️"

m.siyanda.ww3 commented:

"Congrats sis 🎉🎉🎉😩❤️how did you stay disciplined interms of money?"

MaB· Creator advised:

"The simple answer is: live a minimal life cause you have an end goal."

itty added:

"Wow god is great sisi 🥰well done baby girl muhle umsebenzi wakho I'm proud of u mncwaaaa🥰"

Hlehle Poppy Mooi added:

"Can’t wait for my bond to be approved as well,. 🤭 Congratulations stranger 🙏🏽🎉🥳"

