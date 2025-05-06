A South African woman living in Korea shared a distressing video about a racist encounter she experienced while travelling on a subway with her friend in Osan-dong

In her emotional account, she explained how local men not only asked them to move but also attempted to manhandle her, showing a concerning level of hostility toward foreigners

The incident highlights the ongoing issue of racial discrimination in South Korea, where, according to statistics, 68.4% of foreign residents have reported experiencing discrimination

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A woman from SA living in Korea shared a clip telling how she experienced racism while travelling on a train. Images: @amibearle

Source: TikTok

South African content creator @amibearle shared a disturbing video in May about a racist encounter she experienced while using public transport in Korea. In the emotional clip, she recounts how what began as a normal journey turned hostile when local men confronted her and her friend.

In the video, the visibly upset woman explains that she and her friend were travelling on a train in Osan-dong, Osan-si, when they faced harassment from local men. According to her account, the men demanded that they move from their seats and even attempted to physically manhandle her when they refused.

Though they eventually moved to avoid further confrontation, the situation escalated when one of the men began shouting at them while they were having a normal conversation. The content creator expressed her distress, saying she was so angry she could cry about the treatment they received.

The incident highlights concerns that many foreign residents and visitors face in South Korea, where racial discrimination remains a significant issue despite the country's growing international profile.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Racial discrimination in South Korea

According to a 2019 survey by the National Human Rights Commission of Korea, 68.4% of foreign residents reported experiencing racial discrimination. Many cited their Korean language skills (62.3%), not being Korean (59.7%), and their race (44.7%) as the main causes of this discrimination. Wikipedia

The report from the NHRCK notes that accepting racial hierarchy that places Korean citizens above migrants without question is itself an act of racial discrimination. This attitude has led to situations where migrants are denied basic rights in a society that otherwise upholds democratic values and human rights.

Despite South Korea becoming more diverse with a growing foreign population, the country has been slow to implement comprehensive anti-discrimination legislation.

A SA woman shared her story of a bad experience in Korea. Images: @amibearle

Source: TikTok

Netizens react to the incident

The video prompted various responses from viewers, with many expressing sympathy and sharing their own perspectives:

@Elihle_Langa commented:

"Never liked it. Nice shows and movies, kodwa cha the society s*cks."

@Grace_Marabe asked with concern:

"I'm sorry, sweets...In which city did that happen?😭😭"

@amibearle responded:

"Thank you, doll. It happened on a train in Osan-dong, Osan-si."

@Nomvuselelo_🇿🇦🇰🇷🇨🇳🇹🇭 questioned the physical contact:

"Why is he even putting a hand on you?😭😭😭I'm so sorry, my love ♥️"

@Kayise41 expressed a strong opinion:

"Korea sounds like a horrible country. I've been hearing a lot of bad things about that country 😬"

@L offered support:

"Askies. There will always be that xenophobic freak, but he had no right to touch you. Ube right."

3 other stories of South Africans in Asia

Briefly News recently reported on a South African teacher in South Korea who recorded herself explaining how she was asked to leave training after requesting a copy of her signed contract.

recently reported on a South African teacher in South Korea who recorded herself explaining how she was asked to leave training after requesting a copy of her signed contract. A brave South African woman made headlines after resigning from her permanent teaching job and moving to South Korea despite warnings from friends and family.

A South African man living in Japan has delighted viewers with a hilarious video showing how his Joburg accent blends with Japanese words.

Source: Briefly News