A comedian shared a hilarious video pretending to call the South African embassy to request political asylum, offering a witty take on both countries' current situations

In her mock phone call, she referenced the recent story of White South Africans being granted refugee status in America

South Africans flooded the comment section with laughter, with many joking that her humour already proved she was South African at heart and welcomed her to the country

A comedian's post about the USA and South Africa went viral on TikTok. Images: @holhuds

A US woman has South Africans in stitches with her mock phone call to the embassy, requesting asylum from America.

TikTok user @holhuds, a comedian and writer who splits her time between London and the US, posted a video of herself pretending to call the South African embassy with an unusual request. In the clip, she plays out an imaginary phone conversation asking for political asylum in South Africa.

"Hi, South African embassy. I'm an American applying for political asylum, or if that's too formal, just a safe house with coastal views and a decent cabernet," she begins, setting the comedic tone.

She continues by explaining why she's chosen South Africa:

"I'm looking for a country with political courage, beautiful landscapes and people who've already survived a societal breakdown and still find time to dance."

The comedian then promises to be respectful of South African culture, saying,

"I promise I come in peace. I've read 'Cry the Beloved Country', and watched 'District 9'. I do not plan to open a yoga cafe or quote Trevor Noah out of context."

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Poking fun at both countries

In a clever nod to current events, she references the recent story about South Africans being granted refugee status in America, saying,

"I saw that article about White South Africans being granted refugee status in the States. I guess we're just two countries swapping delusions now like two democracies crumbling and waving at each other, 'you up!'"

She ends her mock call with a final joke about cultural appropriation:

"So just to clarify, if I arrive holding Palo Santo, whispering Ubuntu, will I be given asylum or gently escorted into the sea?"

The video works as a humorous commentary on both countries' political situations while poking fun at how foreigners sometimes approach South African culture.

According to her profile, Holly is a comedian who was conceived in Pakistan and born in Ohio. She describes herself as a "third culture kid" who grew up between the American Midwest and countries including Senegal, Tunisia, Spain, Oman, the Philippines and Mexico.

Her international background and experience living in various cultures likely inform her humour about cross-cultural exchanges.

South Africans welcome her with open arms

The comment section was filled with South Africans delighted by her humour, with many joking that she already seemed like one of them.

@zano observed:

"Are you sure you are not South African, because that humour I recognise."

@MG suggested:

"Give her RDP house, VW Polo Boyfriend, tattoo and her Savanha, please."

@pablo insisted:

"No, you must be South African 😂 Definitely 😂😂😂 Welcome to Mzansi, Mrs."

@JDofAllTradesMasterofSome shared:

"Born & raised in the US & moving to South Africa because it is a beautiful country where I feel safer that I won't be 🔫 going to buy groceries & love the people, food, & community."

@AyandaMamThiyane_woGatshen🇿🇦 approved:

"Ai wena, you are one of us, your humour =🇿🇦 application approved woza ekhaya."

@Wonder joked:

"Give this white lady some land and a husband… We are claiming her before the Zimbabweans do😭"

