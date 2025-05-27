“Thanks for Always Sharing”: Woman Shares isiZulu Lecturing Opportunities in the US, SA Grateful
- An informative woman shared information about a junior-level lecturing job in the United States for native Zulu speakers with basic experience
- In a TikTok video, she revealed that this was part of a cultural exchange programme at top US universities, where one would be teaching isiZulu and sharing cultural knowledge
- Social media users praised her for always coming through with helpful information, with others thanking her for opening doors for young graduates
A popular content creator plugged young Zulu speakers with an opportunity to teach their language in the United States.
The video was shared on TikTok by @lulamaxalipiworldwide, who’s known for helping people find jobs abroad, and online users couldn’t stop thanking her for always looking out for locals.
US universities seek Zulu junior tutors
In the TikTok clip, @lulamaxalipiworldwide explains that this is a junior-level cultural exchange programme for native isiZulu speakers to teach the language in America. According to her, the programme is open to anyone with any degree and at least a year of teaching or tutoring experience, even if it's just from university. She stressed that the programme is not for people with years of experience or for those who have been full-time lecturers, as it does not pay their level.
The purpose is to teach isiZulu and share cultural info, and she made it clear that the applicant must have isiZulu either on their degree or certificate as proof that they did it. She even name-dropped iconic schools like Penn University and Yale as part of the programme.
Mzansi shows love for the plug
Social media users were in their feels, hyping her for always bringing the plug and changing lives. Many flooded the comments with questions, wanting to know about age restrictions and whether they could apply with just a certificate and not a degree.
Some showed major gratitude, saying she was doing more than some recruitment agencies ever had. Others were grateful to hear that their language was studied at international universities, saying "isiZulu to the world."
User @Ndiwer said:
"Where do we apply my love😍😍😍 I am proudly a Zulu from KZN in the North😊 ngzobafundisa ngisho ukupheka utshwala besizulu nesijingi."
User @MissM1212 added:
"IsiZulu to the world, let me apply ❤️."
User @#Mapeeh7 shared:
"What do I do if I'm interested. I'm Zulu from KwaZulu-Natal with a psychology degree at UKZN Howard College."
User @Sbonisoh_Hlela commented:
"I wonder why they are so much interested in knowing more about our Zulu culture and our language. I just wonder 😑."
User @user3476108784153 said:
"You're a nation builder, opening opportunities to others, and committed to uplifting us in Mzansi. You are our glorious, gorgeous angel, lifting us higher and higher. Thank you, you are really appreciated."
User @Thobe added:
"Thanks, dear, for always sharing. Kindly share a link to full bright if possible, lots are picking up and I can’t see these jobs❤️."
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za