A primary school put on an incredible Heritage Day performance, celebrating South Africa's recent sporting victories

The viral video showed kids creating a wrestling ring with cheerleaders and traditional dancers, showing how South Africa currently holds world champion titles

South Africans flooded the comments with pride and emotion, with many calling for the performance to be shown before all national sporting events

A Joburg primary school’s “Hulle Weet Nie Wat Ons Weet Nie” performance on Heritage Day went viral and made SA proud, praising the young kids' coordination. Images: @blondie2731

Laerskool Impala Primary School's Heritage Day performance has left the entire country beaming with pride after children put on an amazing show celebrating South Africa's incredible sporting achievements. The video, shared by content creator @blondie2731 on 24 September 2025, shows young learners dressed in beautiful traditional South African outfits mixed with modern touches, creating a spectacular tribute to the nation's champions.

The performance kicked off with a special tribute to Siya Kolisi, the Springboks captain who led South Africa's national rugby team to victory. The children then moved into the second part of their show, featuring cheerleaders dressed in South African coloured outfits with bright yellow pom poms, creating an electric atmosphere.

The most creative part came when four boys held up posts to form a wrestling ring outline, with two other boys inside pretending to have a wrestling match. This was clearly a tribute to Dricus du Plessis, South Africa's current UFC Middleweight champion, showing how the kids understood and celebrated the country's sporting heroes.

The timing of Laerskool Impala Primary's performance couldn't have been better, as South Africa currently holds an incredible number of world champion titles that make every citizen proud.

A Joburg primary school's "Hulle Weet Nie Wat Ons Weet Nie" performance on Heritage Day went viral.

SA reacts to the school performance

The video quickly went viral, getting over 370,000 views, 51,000 reactions, and more than 600 comments from South Africans who were moved by the children's tribute:

@lily asked proudly:

"Wat skool is dit??? Baie trots 🥰🙂"

@Ausi Rakgadi Phiri gushed:

"This is beautiful ♥"

@Harmony was impressed:

"Yoh, their teachers put a lot of work into this 😭😭💕 Look at the coordination."

@LuxBillie praised:

"Whoever directed this, kudos to you and your team. This is beautiful, to be South African is something else."

@Felicity🥺02 suggested:

"They should perform this at least once before any South African sports team. Rugby, soccer, netball... Any🥺🥺🥺"

@Reitu2_ complained:

"OMG, why weren't we invited!? What a beautiful production."

@Tshego Matlwa was emotional:

"This made me tear up a little, so good! 😭🔥"

@Dalucia simply said:

"They're cute, man! ❤"

@Leeanne Vermaak shared personal pride:

"I'm a very, very proud aunty... My sister's daughter was part of this performance... They did so well and got so far!!! Proud IMPIE aunty!!! Stunning impies!! JULLE IS TOPS!!!"

Heritage Day celebrations across SA

Heritage Day has become a special time for South Africans to celebrate their diverse culture and recent achievements. The school's performance perfectly captured the spirit of unity and pride that defines the country, especially during this incredible period of sporting success.

Content creator @blondie2731 showed how these young South Africans understand the importance of celebrating their heroes and representing their country with pride. The children's enthusiasm and the teachers' creative direction created a performance that reminded everyone why being South African is so special, particularly when the nation is performing so well on the world stage.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

