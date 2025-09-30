A content creator filmed himself at a Chinese buffet showing how R150 (60 RMB) can buy multiple plates of meat, vegetables, desserts, fruits, and drinks for dinner

The gentleman ended up with six full plates, including two plates of meat, chicken legs, fish, hot pot ingredients and alcohol

The video went viral with over 250,000 views and 5,300 reactions as South Africans joked they'd be fat living there

A man shared a clip showing how much food he can order out with only R150 in China. Images: @mabasou

Source: Facebook

A content creator has left South Africans wishing they lived in China after showing exactly how much food R150 can buy for dinner. The video, shared by @mabasou on 7 August 2025, takes viewers through a Chinese buffet experience that would be impossible to replicate in South Africa for the same price.

The gentleman, who regularly shares content comparing prices between China and South Africa, started his video by explaining that R150 equals about 60 RMB in Chinese currency. He then rode his bike to a local buffet restaurant to show exactly what that money could buy.

At the buffet, he started loading up plates with two types of pork spine, one spicy and one salty. He then moved on to get chicken legs, duck chest, two pieces of fish, meat with garlic, liver and more chicken. For his third plate, he grabbed vegetables, including broccoli and Chinese cabbage, for the hot pot.

The shopping continued as he filled a fourth plate with cold dishes, including tofu, pork head meat, boiled peanuts and chicken wings. His fifth plate was dedicated to desserts, French fries, fried meat, an egg tart, sushi, biscuits and a small cake.

He didn't stop there. The sixth plate included snacks, fruits like honeydew melon, grapes, watermelon, cherry tomatoes and drinks. He chose Chinese baijiu and a bottle of beer, explaining that customers can drink as much beer as they want as long as they finish it.

After showing all his food, the gentleman ate his meal while explaining how the hot pot works. He admitted he was full and couldn't finish everything. When it came time to pay, the total was only 57 RMB (around R143), but after returning his deposit for finishing most of the food, he only paid 47 RMB, which equals approximately R118.

A man from China shared a video comparing the food you can get in the Asian country for R150. Images: @mabasou

Source: Facebook

SA shocked by China's food prices

The comments section exploded with South Africans expressing shock:

@Wealthy Mbungela joked:

"In South Africa, the money would have finished the minute you touched the first meat."

@Raydon Cole considered:

"Maybe, I must move to China, but get paid in Rands. Can you take it home?"

@Unclee Dee laughed:

"I'd be fat if I were staying over there."

@Lesego Rhymologist Molebatsi asked:

"Is that a buffet or a random food store?"

@Thulani Nceku Ka-God Nkosi realised:

"Yoh, in China, I can go on a date almost every day with my partner."

@Rebaone Boikanyo was confused:

"How many people are you ordering for?"

@Maxent Mhayise wanted in:

"Hey buddy, can we be friends, but you will have to do everything for me first, teach me how to use chopsticks and stuff, but I would love to visit an Asian country, honestly."

Why China's food is so cheap

Content creator @mabasou regularly shows his followers how far South African rands can stretch in China compared to back home. The massive difference in food prices comes down to several factors, including lower labour costs, government food subsidies, and different economic structures. What would cost R150 and barely get you a basic meal in South Africa can buy you a full buffet feast in China with multiple plates of meat, vegetables, desserts, and drinks.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Other SA and Asia cultural exchange stories

Briefly News recently reported on a Korean lady who wore Zulu attire at the Seoul Africa festival and performed the indlamu dance, but what she mixed with the traditional moves had South Africans completely delighted.

recently reported on a Korean lady who wore Zulu attire at the Seoul Africa festival and performed the indlamu dance, but what she mixed with the traditional moves had South Africans completely delighted. Chinese aunties were amazed by a SA woman's voluptuous body and followed her to check if it was real, but what the locals did to confirm had South Africans thoroughly entertained.

A Mpumalanga woman studying in China showed how she's famous with locals who constantly ask for photos, but what she joked about earning from each photo request had people suggesting she capitalise on her fame.

Source: Briefly News