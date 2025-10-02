Miss Karabo stands out for her ability to recognise every child's voice in her Grade R class, even without looking at them

Parents and peers praise Miss Karabo for her hands-on approach and genuine dedication to her learners, which has created strong, personal relationships with each child

Research shows the importance of strong teacher-student bonds in early childhood education, and Miss Karabo is a great example of this through her deep connections with her learners

Laerskool Elarduspark in Pretoria posted a video on 25 September 2025 on Facebook showing a heartwarming connection between a teacher and her learners.

A primary school teacher waits to hear her students voice to name them. Image: Laerskool Elarduspark/Facebook.

At the school, Miss Karabo showed a deep bond with her Grade R learners by recognising each child's voice, even without looking at them. While many teachers struggle to match names with faces, Miss Karabo has mastered voice recognition, skills which has left a lasting impression on parents and colleagues.

Teacher and learner bonds

Miss Karabo's ability to identify her learners even in a crowded classroom earned praise from many in the comments, some even asking her how she does it when they struggle with four children. Despite the challenges of managing large classrooms, Miss Karabo's ability to connect with each student highlights her skill, passion and dedication as an educator.

Studies have shown that strong teacher and learner relationships have a great impact on early childhood development. Research published in The American Psychological Association found that positive relationships between students and teachers lead to better academic performance, emotional growth and overall development. These connections help reduce absenteeism and encourage self-motivation, showing the importance of a child's success.

Parents and colleagues show admiration for a dedicated teacher sharing a heartwarming moment. Image: Nikola Stojadinovic/ Getty Images.

Teacher praised for dedication

Miss Karabo's ability to connect with her students shows how important a caring teacher is for a child's growth. In a time when many overlook the little details, her effort stands out as an example of how small actions can make a big difference. Parents and colleagues at Laerskool Elarduspark continue to praise her, showing how much she impacts her learners beyond just teaching.

Nicolene Trom said:

"I call my children with the wrong name at home, and there are only four of them."

Noa Milan commented:

"Have mercy, Miss Karabo! They all sound the same, then! Well done."

Tersia Basson Prinsloo stated:

"Ah, she is a beautiful teacher!! Can just see that. She is hands-on with every child!!"

Twané Barnard said:

"Jinnnnneeee, just look. Miss K, you are on it here. You definitely deserve that pay 🤣"

Derick Petersen wrote:

"Good. But I had 52 children in a class and knew everyone's names and surnames, and then I had 6 such classes every day and knew each child."

Lizel Nel aroye stated:

"Well done, teacher. I don't know how you get it right. I still call my kids by wrong nicknames at home 🤣"

Marie-Louise Diedericks said:

"Take them, Miss Karabo!! I get confused with my own children! 😂 And I only have two."

Anél Park commented:

"Well done!! Love it, wish you were one of my son's teachers!! So much passion ❤️"

Watch the Facebook video below:

