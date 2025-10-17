Cape Verde has made history by qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2026, sparking widespread excitement and celebration among its citizens

A viral video showcasing the joyous celebrations of Cape Verdeans, particularly the beautiful Cape Verdean women, has captured the hearts of many, including a South African gentleman

The country's qualification is not only a triumph for its football team but also a celebration of its culture and people, generating significant interest and admiration worldwide.

The world is buzzing with excitement as Cape Verde makes history by qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

South African men couldn't stop praising Cape Verdean women in a celebratory video following their qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image: @f.rodriiguess

Source: TikTok

The small island nation, with a population of just over 550,000, has achieved a remarkable feat, and its citizens are ecstatic.

A viral video showcasing the joyous celebrations of Cape Verdeans has captured the hearts of many, particularly a South African gentleman who couldn't help but swoon over the beautiful Cape Verdean women.

The clip features a young lady wearing a Cape Verde top with jeans, sporting curly brown hair and a radiant smile as she celebrates her country's historic achievement.

The stunner seen in the footage shared the video under the TikTok handle @f.rodriiguess, captioning her post saying:

"First time in history our little country is going to the World Cup."

@f.rodriiguess can be seen in the clip surrounded by a group of people dancing and smiling, basking in the glory of their nation's success. The infectious energy and pride emanating from the celebration have resonated with viewers worldwide, and the celebration, which took place in Santa Maria, gained massive traction on the internet.

Cape Verde's qualification for the World Cup is a testament to the country's growing football prowess. The team, led by coach Pedro 'Bubista' Brito, has demonstrated remarkable determination and skill, culminating in their historic achievement.

As Cape Verde prepares to make its debut in the World Cup, the nation is united in its enthusiasm and pride. The country's qualification is not only a triumph for its football team but also a celebration of its culture and people.

The viral video posted by TikTok user @f.rodriiguess on 16 October 2025 has sparked a wave of admiration for Cape Verdean women, with many praising their beauty, confidence, and cultural pride. As the world looks forward to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Cape Verde's participation is sure to generate significant interest and excitement.

Cape Verdean women celebrated their country's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification in a TikTok video. Image: @f.rodriiguess

Source: TikTok

Mzansi gushes over the beauty of Cape Verdean women

South Africans were in awe of the Cape Verdean women, flooding the comments section with praise for them.

OJ said:

"Cape Verde girls are top tier."

Hxmblesxme added:

"Prepare yourselves, gents, first-come, first-served 😏."

Almaz expressed:

"I love Cape Verde women 🥰."

K Vonix wrote:

"South Africa would like to request a friendly Match with Cape Verde at a FNB Stadium before the World Cup🙏✌😭."

Bra T wrote:

"Our soulmates😩😍."

Rekes simply said:

"I don’t even care about my country, making it gang y'all more important."

Watch the video below:

