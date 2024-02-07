A woman went on a TikTok rant complaining about "broke" South African men who are threatening to move to Cape Verde

It seems the lady is not happy that Mzansi men have been crushing and thirsting over Cape Verdean babes on the timelines

Cape Verdean women's beauty gained recognition at an AFCON game and they have been a hot topic on social media for days

A woman ranted about South African men who are crushing on Cape Verdean women. Image: @apthedj

Looks like the online gender war between SA men and women is intensifying.

TikTok rant about SA men

A fiery TikTok video made the rounds, where a South African woman aired her complaints about Mzansi men's financial status.

Interest peaks at AFCON

During the AFCON game between Cape Verde and Bafana Bafana, Cape Verdean women stole the spotlight with their beauty.

This led to a social media frenzy, with South African men expressing a sudden interest in relocating.

Cape Verdean women get a warning

In response, a TikTok user @apthedj took it upon herself to warn Cape Verdean women about the financial challenges of dating South African men.

"They can't afford anything. They are saying they are wealthy and they've got savings. We are talking about people who are banking with Tymebank and Capitec. My Cape Verdean sisters, they don't even know what Valentine's Day is..."

Watch the video below:

The video stirred colourful reactions. SA men defended themselves in the comments section from the unkind remarks.

@Deedz321 said:

"Seems like you are exposing your partner."

@Dxrjr20 posted:

"This is pure sabotage. "

@lesibanaledwabano mentioned:

"If we can't afford them, they will afford us. We know we are gifted. All we need now is a passport and a flight ticket."

Sukhoi asked:

"So banking at Capitec and Time bank means I don't have money?"

@proudkrioulacapeverde wrote:

"As Cape Verdean women, thanks for your advice. "

@shilohtsaphar begged:

"Tjoo! Tjoo! ‍♂️ Please my Cape Verdeans queens don't listen to her."

@Calmer_ wrote:

"Allow the dreamers to dream as well."

@itumeleng added:

"We are going my sister and you're staying behind nabo oga. "

