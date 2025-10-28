A young woman who was kidnapped at Carnival Mall, Zandile Mashile, shared an emotional update about the accused men

The emotional video, shared on TikTok, detailed her ongoing struggle with the police and court systems, which she claims have failed her

Social media users expressed sympathy, praising her bravery for speaking out and wishing her massive strength as she fights to keep the accused behind bars

A local woman who was kidnapped in Carnival City shared an update on her case online. Image: @on_kabetse

Source: TikTok

A woman who survived a terrifying kidnapping ordeal shared a heartbreaking update on her case, detailing her painful battle with a system she believes is failing her.

The candid video was shared on TikTok by @on_kabetse, attracting massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who shared an outpouring of love and support.

Zandile Mashile, who was kidnapped at Carnival Mall on 13 June 2025, addressed her followers who had been asking for updates on the incident. She confirmed that the main suspect in the case was arrested and remains behind bars, but revealed the troubling news that the four co-accused suspects have been released.

An update on the kidnapping case

The young woman noted the significant difficulty she has faced in navigating the legal process. She claimed her case was nearly closed due to a lack of proper handling by the police, stating that the police failed her and continue to fail her. Despite this frustration, she remains determined, vowing to continue fighting to ensure the accused remains incarcerated.

Zandile detailed the emotional toll of the judicial process. She explained that the constant back and forth between the police station and court for more questioning made her feel like the perpetrator, as everything she says is questioned and scrutinised. She, however, remains resolute, stating that there is sufficient evidence linking the accused to the kidnapping. She expressed her hope that the man would remain in jail to prevent such tragedies from happening to other women, before thanking her supporters.

SA stands with Zandile

The clip gained massive views and comments from viewers who showered Zandile with supportive messages. Many viewers praised her for her bravery in speaking out, saying she had saved many other women by sharing her painful truth. Parents expressed fear for their own children, noting how painful it was to see such incidents, and this motivated Zandile not to give up on her fight for justice. Others wished the justice system would prioritise victims.

User @Bucie N Shezi said:

"You saved a lot of women, sisi. May God strengthen you. Ahlale ejele (he must stay in jail)."

User @thandimabena242 commented:

"If you don't mind, give us the court dates, and we will support you. Tomorrow, it might be someone close to me. We want to support by coming to court, and the perpetrator must be known."

User @Motsamai Zues!!! Motsoane added:

"As a parent, I'm in fear 😨 for our kids. It's really painful to see such incidents. Please don't give up."

User @Mrs M said:

"You are very strong, my baby. May God protect you throughout this journey. We love you 🥰."

User @Kefiloe Mmolawa shared:

"I'm so happy you survived, babe ♥. The trauma will heal one day, as long as o santse o phela (you're still alive)😭."

User @gg added:

"Sending you big hugs!"

Watch the TikTok video below:

