Kayla Kim Kay stunned her followers with a bold new home upgrade, revealing a striking transformation that reflects her signature pink aesthetic

Her latest renovation sparked major excitement online, drawing thousands of reactions from fans who praised her creativity, confidence and commitment to her brand

Mzansi flooded the comments with admiration and support, with many celebrating her vibrant energy and eagerly anticipating more updates from her personalised home journey

South Africans are buzzing online after popular content creator Kayla Kim Kay unveiled her latest home upgrade to her home.

A South African influencer revealed her stunning pool makeover featuring a bold pink theme.

Source: Facebook

The young influencer, known for her vibrant personality and signature pink aesthetic, shared a video on her Facebook account under the handle kaylakimkay where she showcased the dramatic transformation in her new home, a fully pink swimming pool, and Mzansi cannot stop talking about it.

In the now-viral clip, Kayla excitedly stood inside the pool as she talked to her followers through the renovation process, as workers painted her entire pool a bright shade of pink. The bold move instantly became a hit among her fans, many of whom admire her for fully embracing her unique style.

The South African entrepreneur and TikTok star Kayla has long been associated with the colour pink, using it across her wardrobe, branding, and social media content to build a consistent and eye-catching identity.

Her decision to extend this theme into her backyard sparked a wave of reactions online, with social media users praising her confidence and creativity. Some described the transformation as a pink lover’s dream.

Kayla, who has built a strong following through lifestyle content, fashion inspiration, and home updates, said the pink pool was something she had always wanted.

The influencer’s video that was unploade on 16 November 2025 on Facebook by social media user herself Kayla has since garnered thousands of likes and comments, with viewers applauding her ability to turn her vision into reality. As she continues to personalise her new home, fans are eagerly waiting to see what other pink-themed surprises she has in store.

A SA influencer unveiled her newly transformed pink-themed pool to her followers, later posing at a Wicked: For Good event.

Source: Facebook

SA reacts to TikTok star's pink pool

The online community flooded the comments section, gushing over her pink pool, while others expressed their thoughts.

Lurdean August said:

"Please invite me cause I'm a swim alcoholic."

Jady Samuel added:

"Watching you live your best life makes my heart smile. Counting down the seconds to the full house tour video!"

Karl-Heinz Weber stated:

"You should be so proud of yourself. Well done, Champion."

Leanges Opperman wished her well, saying:

"I just love your energy, girl, and keep up the good work, you're working hard."

Michelle Solomons commented:

"Oh, stunning!! Which paint did he use? I also have a marblelite pool, but I never saw there paint comes in pink. Please share the love."

Nosipho Muchanga replied:

"I knew it was gonna be so beautiful."

Ziningi Ngcobo expressed:

"I can’t wait for the pink pool."

Ramutsheli Sarah wrote:

"Aww, inspired doll."

