When it comes to the South African entertainment landscape, few personalities command the kind of attention DJ Warras does. Whether behind the decks, on the airwaves, or firing off unapologetic takes on social media, Warras—also known by his alter-ego Shady Lurker—has spent nearly two decades unapologetically disrupting the status quo. And in the latest episode of The Sias du Plessis Show, he sits down to deliver what may be his most provocative interview yet.

From the moment he steps into frame, it’s clear this is no ordinary guest. DJ Warras brings a presence—intense, magnetic, unpredictable. What follows is a raw, unfiltered conversation packed with stories, opinions, and insights that make it impossible to look away. It’s the kind of episode that demands your attention—and possibly your discomfort.

Born Warrick Stock, DJ Warras has been a fixture in South African entertainment since the mid-2000s. His rise began in the clubs, where he built a fierce reputation as a DJ who could electrify a room. His talent and charisma soon translated into mainstream radio, where he became one of the most recognisable voices in the country. Hosting major drive-time shows on stations like YFM and 5FM, he became synonymous with sharp wit, raucous humour, and often—blunt honesty.

But it’s Shady Lurker—his online persona—that has made him a lightning rod. With a growing social media following, Warras has become one of SA’s most outspoken public figures. From political corruption to industry gatekeeping to cultural hypocrisy, nothing is off-limits. And while his commentary often earns praise for its clarity and candour, it’s also landed him in hot water time and again.

“The thing is,” says Warras during the interview, “I refuse to fake it. If that makes people uncomfortable—good. Maybe they need to be.”

That boldness sets the tone for the episode. Sias du Plessis, known for his tactical precision and calm demeanour, pushes Warras on career lows, industry betrayals, and contentious views. And Warras responds with what can only be described as flame-throwing honesty. He reveals stories he’s never told publicly—things that explain the fire behind the persona.

At one point, Sias notes the tension in the room, admitting that his own production crew was edgy behind the cameras. But that’s part of the appeal. DJ Warras is not here to be liked. He’s here to be real. And in a media landscape often saturated with scripted politeness and PR gloss, that makes him a rare commodity.

Yet beneath the smoke and fire, there’s undeniable passion. Warras speaks with genuine care for South African youth, for the state of the arts, and for the power of authentic voices. He’s loud because he’s invested. He’s provocative because he believes complacency is the enemy.

In a world where so many manufacturers seek the “safe take,” DJ Warras stands firm in the line of fire, speaking truths most would whisper—if at all. Love him or hate him, you can’t ignore him.

