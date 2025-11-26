A man who had an international trip with his mother and life partner posted a TikTok video

The TikTok creator shared a vlog of how the holiday with the two most important women in his life went

Many people commented on the man's video after he showed some wholesome moments between his wife and mother

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A man posted a TikTok video showing people their recent international vacation he took with family. The gent went overseas with his wife and mom.

A TikTok video of a man's visit to Italy with his mother and wife warmed South Africans' hearts. Image: TikTok / @tshepo_gee

Source: TikTok

The clip of the family's European trip received many likes. People commented on the video of the man raving about his relationship with the two women in his life.

In a TikTok video, a man @tshepo_gee documented the trip he took to Italy with his wife and mother. Their first stop was at the airport, where they boarded their flight after purchasing some snacks and experiencing a slight delay. In his voice-over, he said the trip was to test to see if he could handle the pressure of being with the two most important women in his life. They flew for 10 hours to London before taking a two-hour flight to Italy.

The man revealed that he was proud when they finally landed with his mother, who was in Europe for the first time, and he was happy that he was able to treat her. Even though they've been travelling for 16 hours, everyone was all smiles, and they took a four-hour speed train ride to Florence. When they arrived at their destination, they closed their day off with authentic Italian pizza, which he found out does not traditionally have any meat.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Traditional pizza in Italy amazed South Africa. Image: Rene Strgar

Source: TikTok

South Africa touched by Italy trip with mom

Many people thought the man @tshepo_gee did a great job documenting his trip with his mom and wife. Other people confirmed that Italian pasta and pizza do not have meat. Watch their travel vlog below:

Sebolelo_Khumalo gushed:

"You have won my brother, having them in the same trip, balance family love this 😂🥰🥰🥰, enjoy 🥰"

matabanetabane wrote:

"I'm so happy ngwana ko gae gore o isitse mma overseas 👌🙏🙏O berekile thata 🙏 You're the best 👌 "

luvd1or gushed:

"Niyaphila yaz🥺"

Thabang said:

"What a nice vlog👌🏾"

pattykgobe was impressed:

"You are the best son in the world 👌💪🙏❤️"

Samke M added:

"This is beautiful. May God continue to bless you and your family 🙏🏾"

Tumzi wrote:

"This namaless pizza 🍕 and pasta frustrated me sooo much 😂"

User5683893937343 applauded the man:

"🥰🥰🥰 May your pockets never run dry!🙏"

Me exclaimed:

"Such a beautiful vlog 🥺"

Didintle wrote:

"Absolutely enjoyed the voice-over. I think you can definitely handle two ladies 😅it’s proven 😂"

TeeDee added:

"Yoh the meatless rectangular pizza was a shocker for me too."

Other Briefly News stories about people spoiling their families

A man used his first paycheck to treat his family to some KFC and a heartwarming TikTok video.

South Africans were moved when a woman showed her mother's reaction to getting on a canoe for the first time on a Thailand vacation.

A woman posted a video of the vacation she took with her mom which was also her mother's first-ever flight.

Source: Briefly News