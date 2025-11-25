A woman posted a hilarious TikTok video of her son after he woke up from anaesthesia

The doting mom entertained many South Africans with the hilarious exchange she had with her son

Online users were full of jokes as they watched the young man who was coming around after being put under anaesthesia

A woman posted a video of her son when he was waking up after a medical procedure. The boy went viral after his hilarious remarks while under anaesthesia.

A TikTok video of a boy under anaesthesia went viral. Image: @mirs.lisa.jansen

Source: TikTok

South Africans were in stitches over the young man talking to his mom while under the influence of a strong painkiller. The clip of the boy received thousands of likes.

In a TikTok video, @mrs.lisa.jansen recorded her son regaining consciousness after being put under anaesthesia. The boy dropped a profanity when he first spoke to his mom. Soon enough, he sounded concerned as he complained that he could not feel anything. His mom comforted her son, explaining that they gave him anaesthesia so he would not feel pain in his arm and that he was not going to die. When asked what he needed, he insisted on a cap because he remembered that he still needed a haircut.

A young boy on anaesthesia cracked up his mom in a TikTok video. Image: @mrs.lisa.jansen

Source: TikTok

South Africa jokes about kids under anaesthesia

People were amused by the boy who was delirious after being put to sleep by the doctor. @mrs.lisa.jansen shared more video of her exchange with her son in three parts.

Estee-Lynn de Nobreg said:

"😂 You're reminding me of years back when my brother also had such an episode... my mom nearly died of embarrassment."

cheslynhendricks02 wrote:

"The moment he lifted his head, and it hit him..his in cloud 9 😂boeta you are beyond the heavens and 🌎 😂"

Iqrah commented:

"I sent this to my entire family group because🤣 AUN, shame, hope he is okay."

EuniezRobertson🌻🐞 gushed:

"'You are not gonna die my baby', and then his mouth proved he ain't no baby😭🤣"

Suzette Samuels was stunned:

"He is going to be so shocked to see this video 😂and he is going to be jas at you for recording😂"

Asdtr Rta wrote:

"I pray this never happens to me. I don't know what il say lol."

MishkaDavids was in stitches:

"I’m laughing my breath went away😂💀🤣😆"

Naomi Addinall added:

"After such a bad day, this is just what I needed to put a smile on my face. 🤣"

𝕸𝖆𝖈𝖍é 𝕯𝖆𝖛𝖎𝖉𝖘 ♚ᥫ᭡ said:

"😂😭 - I just wanna know his reaction when seeing this. 🤣"

jenniferpetersen46 added:

"Lmao. Reminds me of how my 18-year-old son was when he went for his eye operation. His words when I walked into the ward were "LOOK MOM... IM A PIRATE... AAARRRRR. 😭😂😂😂😂... He had an eyepatch on."

Nicky added:

"The face ai tog mamma, I nursed a young man who was in the same situation. He proposed to me, he is 14, and I am 44😂"

