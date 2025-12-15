Makro is the place to be in the festive season, as South Africans are bulk-buying for December and early 2026

The retailer is offering customers a different option than spending hours lining up at a till after combing through rows of food

Makro's shopping option to save time during the busy end-of-year season is just what customers need to make the process much smoother

South Africa's cheapest retailer for food is also making sure shoppers save more than just money. Makro made it possible to shop for everything, including groceries and appliances, in a few clicks.

Makro is offering a service to save time for shoppers. Image: Makro

Source: Original

Running errands can end up taking precious time, especially in the busy festive season. Makro shoppers can rest assured that they can get ahead even if they leave festive shopping at the last minute.

December is the season of heavy foot traffic, but with Makro, shoppers can skip the noise. The retailer's Click and Collect option is available on products ranging from groceries to appliances, and is available in most areas.

Makro saves shoppers time

Makro is giving shoppers a chance to skip trekking across grocery aisles to stock up their homes. With Makro's Click and Collect, a few search queries for your exact needs on the Makro website is all it takes. Online shopping with Makro makes it easier to take advantage of available deals, as products can be easily filtered by bargains only or by clicking on the bundle deal categories. This ensures a more streamlined shopping experience, especially for those only looking to take advantage of sales.

According to Driver Research, on average, people spend a minimum of half an hour walking around a grocery store. The Click and Collect option from Makro eliminates the time vacuum to get the goods ASAP.

Makro shoppers can make purchases without walking through the expansive aisles in the store. Image: Makro

Source: Original

How does Makro's Click and Collect work?

With Click and Collect, customers have the convenience of selecting the exact product without going through rows of options. A TikTokker @miss.queeneth shared her family's groceries that she secured at Makro on an errand day. She had to haul heavy products into her trolley as she went through her list, zooming around the store. For the same products and deals as the woman shopping for food to last until early 2026, Makro can help secure them with less effort. Any viewer can collect groceries in the store using Click and Collect, pick up instore the next day if ordered by 11am the day before.

Makro was crowned the retailer with the cheapest food basket according to Business Tech. The Click and Collect was developed for speed upon arrival. Once the order is placed online, Makro staff efficiently pick and package the items and customers receive a notification when their order is ready for collection at the nearest store.

For busy parents, entrepreneurs stocking up their small businesses, or even large families preparing for holiday gatherings, Makro's Click and Collect saves hours better spent with loved ones. Time is just as important to save as money, especially at the end of the year. Makro's Click and Collect transforms the often-stressful experience of bulk shopping into an efficient, reliable, and stress-free errand fitting for the ultimate retail destination for festive preparation and budgeting for 2026.

