A Johannesburg content creator shared how she made R5,000 in one month by posting on Facebook

She explained that she didn't know Facebook pays for views in South Africa since TikTok doesn't

South Africans had mixed reactions, with some making similar amounts and others struggling to get followers

A Johannesburg content creator got people talking after she shared how she made money on Facebook. TikTok user @thecitymakoti posted a video on 12 October 2025 explaining that she made R5,000 last month on the platform. She said some people might already know that Meta pays users, but she didn't. She assumed many people knew because she's seen others getting paid on Facebook.

She explained that in South Africa, TikTok doesn't pay users for their views as it does in other countries overseas. However, Facebook does pay South African users. She only found out about this six weeks ago and started posting on Facebook. After getting monetised, all she does is take her TikTok videos and post them on Facebook. She also linked her Instagram to her Facebook, so everything she posts on Instagram stories and pictures automatically posts on her Facebook page.

In just one month, she made R5,000. She said maybe some people already know this, maybe everyone knows, or maybe she's the only person who didn't know. But for anyone who didn't know, now they do.

How Facebook monetisation works?

According to Facebook, monetisation can help you earn money in ways that make sense for you, your audience and your content. To ensure the best experience for creators, advertisers and people who use Meta technologies, you need to meet certain eligibility criteria. You can check your eligibility in Meta Business Suite for technologies such as in-stream ads, Stars, Brand Collabs Manager and Subscriptions.

To check your monetisation eligibility for Facebook content, go to Meta Business Suite, select the page you want to check and click the monetisation tab. For Instagram, check your account status in your settings. Creators need to follow all monetisation policies to make money from their content on Facebook and Instagram. These policies protect people using Meta technologies and help ensure a positive experience for everyone.

Mzansi reacts to the video

Social media users shared their thoughts and asked questions about TikToker @thecitymakoti's clip:

@tshiamo_tshia said:

"Guys, it's true, neh, but yoh, I'm posting content on Facebook, and I'm on 6.9k followers but still not getting paid 😭"

@geraldine_ asked:

"Wait, TikTok doesn't pay? I'm hustling for nothing?"

@vumeka_nxulu shared:

"Made R8700 last month."

@user_26353416467219 wrote:

"This other lady made 120K 😭😭🙌🏽"

@maka_cocomelon said:

"And here I am making $0.10 per day😭😭😭"

@noluu_m added:

"And there are the likes of us who are struggling to get even 50 likes or 50 followers 😭."

@kelseykellchloe asked:

"So do you just post? Don't you only get paid once you receive stars?"

@scorpio_ requested:

"Please share how to start. I did not know."

