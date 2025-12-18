Brothers Connor and Jordan Bettridge uncovered a serious security flaw on NSFAS's web portal

Connor initially noticed the security threat, which could have affected several students, and contacted his brother for assistance

The brothers also found that the flaw affected system administrators, whose accounts could easily have been taken over

Two South African brothers found a security flaw on NSFAS's website. Images: AlphaTradeZone / Pexels, @careersportal1 / X

Source: UGC

Connor Bettridge, a third-year student at Varsity College in Cape Town, and his older brother Jordan uncovered a serious security weakness in the National Student Financial Aid Scheme's (NSFAS) online system. The flaw could have allowed an unauthorised person to gain powerful access to sensitive parts of the platform.

MyBroadband reports that the flaw put the personal information of every student who started a NSFAS application since 2022 at risk. The weakness also exposed details linked to NSFAS system administrators, allowing someone to take over an administrator account. That level of access meant a cyber attacker could approve or reject funding applications and view confidential financial information.

Connor, whose major wasn't disclosed, first became suspicious when he noticed something unusual on the website: a panel that appeared to show messages sent by the system to users. These included one-time PINs sent to people who had forgotten their passwords. As he dug deeper, Connor found that the website's system wasn't properly protected. He then asked Jordan to help assess the seriousness of the issue and assist in alerting NSFAS, reports MyBroadband. Together, they discovered the possibility of downloading personal information, which included Consumer Profile Bureau codes, among other details.

Students eager to get funding were none the wiser as they filled in personal information. Image: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels

Source: UGC

Jordan told the publication mentioned above:

"If you look at the code for the website, and if you deobfuscate the JavaScript, you can see all the code that would be used on the admin panel, even if you aren't an admin user."

According to MyBroadband, NSFAS addressed the security flaw and implemented remedial action.

