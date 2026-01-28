A farmer’s comments on land expropriation reignited debate across South Africa. The topic remains deeply sensitive

The viral discussion on TikTok highlighted how farming depends on long-term stability and investment

Social media users engaged strongly because land reform affects history, food security, and the economy

One conversation was enough to remind Mzansi that land reform is not just a policy, but a deeply personal and national issue.

The picture showed a farmer standing in front of maize meals. Image: DC Studio

Source: Getty Images

A conversation about land reform has reignited debate after an Afrikaner farmer shared his views on land expropriation. TikTok user @lelethushayi posted the clip on 27 January 2026 from his YouTube series Conversations with Lelethu, featuring Dr Theo de Jager, president of the World Farmers’ Organisation. In the discussion, De Jager explained that farming is a long-term investment and warned that threats of land expropriation could discourage serious investors.

The discussion highlighted how agriculture relies on patience and stability. Using macadamia farming as an example, De Jager explained that some crops take up to seven years before yielding returns. His argument focused on how uncertainty around ownership could disrupt long-term planning and financial confidence in the sector.

Land expropriation debate in South Africa

The clip by user @lelethushayi gained traction because land reform remains one of South Africa’s most sensitive topics. It touched on history, economics, and social justice, making it impossible to ignore or scroll past.

Mzansi’s reactions were deeply divided, with some stressing the importance of land redistribution, while others emphasised food security and the role farmers play. The discussion reflected how complex and emotionally charged the land debate remains.

The screenshot on the left showed Dr Theo talking about farmers in the country. Image: @lelethushayi

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi said

Steve Paul commented:

“I'm in the industry, our forestry industry is sold out. Too long to explain, by 2030, we are in trouble. The government did not replenish, and it's exhausting talking about the incompetence. You can’t even drive into a timber yard without getting stuck, then you wait months for delivery.”

Bonzo wrote: “Despite all social issues around land and redistribution, farming is not for everyone. Some will get the land, and it’ll regress to its 1850 state. The solution is sharing the land; unused land should be given away.”

Noble Son of Africa added:

“This old narrative seeks to suggest that we, the landowners, must forget about our land and remain landless because of investors. That is nonsense, and people are tired of it.”

McPreels wrote:

“Foreign entities competing with our farmers will sponsor and promote land expropriation to eliminate competition, using corrupt cadres in government to destroy the agricultural sector in South Africa.”

Withoutyou added:

“Black people need commercial farms, not vegetable gardens. The solution is real 50/50 equality, not BEE scams that only benefit government officials.”

Bafo wrote:

“Where did you buy the land? We know what happened and don’t want to talk about history; we want to correct the injustices that happened during the invasion years.”

Gqonqa said:

“We were farmers before you. We don’t need investors.”

Wayne_20 said:

“This hit really hard. No farmers, no food.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

