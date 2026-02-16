A Cape Town content creator shared a video listing South African products that have become popular internationally, from biltong to Amarula

He explained that rooibos tea can only be grown naturally in South Africa, just like champagne can only come from France

South Africans had mixed reactions, with some surprised to learn which local products are actually exported and sold overseas

A man from Cape Town is recording a video in his living room on the left, and standing in a field on the right. Images: @Cool Story Bru

South Africans don't always realise how many of their local favourites are loved around the world. Facebook user @Cool Story Bru posted a video on 14 February 2026, showing which South African products are popular around the world.

The Cape Town man, who shares interesting stories about South Africa, went through a list that had people feeling proud. Biltong topped his list. He explained that it's now produced, imported, and sold in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Canada, and parts of Europe.

Ceres juice, was second on the list and is apparently very popular across the world. Rooibos tea bags are another big export.

Nando's is also extremely popular internationally. Their sauces are sold in supermarkets worldwide. Amarula was the next product that gets exported overseas. Following that, South African wines were praised.

The gentleman also explained that the country is one of the largest producers of macadamia nuts, which are highly valued in Asia and Europe. South African fruits and minerals are also in high demand. Mrs Ball's chutney was called a favourite across the world.

Then he dropped the punchline. The number one thing other countries love to take from South Africa? South African expats.

Mzansi shares their SA products the world loves

South Africans had plenty to say about Facebook user @Cool Story Bru's list:

@Buhle Thando Msiza asked:

"I wonder how much they are selling Billtong for that side."

@Dawn Sheila Fuge shared:

"I was fortunate to visit my sister in England in December and took her almost 5kg of Mrs Ball's chutney. She also loves Ouma Rusks, Fizzers, Spur 'pink' sauce and Sally Williams nougat."

@Musa Monde Matebese joked:

"Lol 😆 🤣 😂 I've always wondered why amarula hasn't gone bankrupt. You see this product on the shelves, but you will almost never see anyone drinking it, let alone talk about it."

@Marshal Saidon pointed out:

"Wait a second... You see this thing called biltong, it's not only South African, but it is also practised all over africa that's seasoning of meat we didn't have a fridge back then."

@Aletheia Unus added:

"South Africa is also the second largest exporter of citrus fruit in the world."

@Alexander Axi Köhler mentioned:

"Also, the famous lubricant Q20."

@Denise Terry Dippenaar said:

"New Zealand has a very large SA Community. They make their own biltong & droewors. The only thing they don't have is Grandpas & Zambuk."

@Evan Wilkins shared:

"Did you know that other countries get flavours of Ceres juice that South Africa has never seen?😉"

A bowl of biltong. Images: @Cool Story Bru

More South African exports and imports

