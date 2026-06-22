Instagrammer Neomi Ben Zion posted a dance video to Tyla’s “She Did It Again” on Instagram, naming the Grammy winner as her biggest inspiration

Tyla replied directly to the post and flipped the tribute, telling Neomi she was actually the one who inspired her

Fans flooded the comments saying they could not tell the two women apart, with many calling Neomi even more beautiful than the star

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Tyla's lookalike, Neomi Ben Zion. Images: Neomi Ben Zion

Source: Instagram

South African Grammy winner Tyla left fans stunned after spotting her lookalike on Instagram. Instagrammer Neomi Ben Zion posted a dance video to Tyla’s song “She Did It Again,” captioning it as a tribute to the artist who inspires her most. Tyla saw the post and replied in a way that stopped the internet cold.

Neomi had no idea the real Tyla would ever come across her video. The two-time Grammy winner replied directly to the post with a response nobody saw coming. She turned the entire tribute around, telling Neomi that she was actually the inspiration.

Fans said exactly what they were thinking

The comment section erupted the moment Tyla weighed in. One fan wrote that they genuinely mistook Neomi for the star in the video. Another called her a complete replica of the Johannesburg-born singer. A third said she was even prettier than Tyla, and the love kept pouring in from every direction after that.

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It is not hard to see why the post caught Tyla’s eye. The 23-year-old East Rand native is one of the most decorated artists in music right now. She became the youngest African artist in history to win a Grammy Award. She has claimed that record twice, winning Best African Music Performance for “Water” in 2024 and again for “Push 2 Start” in 2026. Her second studio album is due in July 2026. For Neomi, one reply from Tyla was enough to change everything.

Watch the video here:

More about Tyla

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Social media speculated about Tyla's relationship after it was revealed that she and her rumoured boyfriend may have unfollowed each other on social media.

Source: Briefly News