“Please Come Back Safe”: SA Tourists Ordered to Leave Mozambique Restaurant, SA Concerned
- A group of South African tourists was reportedly asked to leave a Mozambican restaurant by its owner
- The incident comes amid growing tensions linked to 'mabahambe' protests across the African continent
- The video sparked fierce debate online, with many Mozambicans backing the restaurant owner's actions
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A group of South African tourists was turned away from a restaurant in Mozambique, with the establishment's owner telling them to go home and enjoy their holiday in their own country. The video, shared by Nsem360.com on Facebook on 7 July 2026, quickly circulated online and drew strong reactions from viewers across the continent.
Restaurant owner chases away South Africans
The incident is the latest in a string of similar events tied to growing hostility towards South African visitors in Mozambique. Tensions have been simmering following the so-called 'mabahambe' protests. This movement has stoked anti-foreigner sentiment in parts of the continent and appears to have prompted a backlash against South Africans travelling abroad.
Watch the Facebook reel that sparked the debate below:
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Mozambicans back the restaurant owner
The video drew many comments, with many Mozambicans expressing support for the owner's actions. Others questioned whether turning away paying customers was the wisest business decision, while some South Africans urged their compatriots to stay safe.
User @Ruth Kunyongana wrote:
"Chase them away."
User @Natalino Chauque said:
"Good job, sister; always do that in every city in Mozambique."
User @Patrick's Mbele commented:
"Please come back safe."
User @Fiifimends Hagan added:
"It serves them better. Simple rule: for your safety, stay in your country, since you don't want to be a foreigner in another country. Gradually, the movie is getting interesting 😆 🤣."
User @Rose Mashamtane pointed out:
"Look, they're leaving in peace. But your people are fighting to stay in our country."
User @Franopy Lastmanstanding offered a different view:
"Why lose on revenue 🤔? Let them spend money."
3 Briefly News articles about the 'mabahambe' protests
- Two men filmed a congested Johannesburg CBD, shocked that foreign nationals had returned to the streets after the March and March protests, sparking an online debate.
- A group of foreign nationals were escorted out of KwaZulu-Natal after community members were told that there were no keys to open the door at the neighbourhood home.
- A Johannesburg man went around his neighbourhood checking which spaza shops were still open during the "mabahambe" protests and ordered them to close.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za