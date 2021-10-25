A Kaizer Chiefs fan begged the club to beat SuperSport United to ensure his daughter celebrated her 14th birthday in style

Dabane took to Twitter to pen a post and urged Chiefs to overcome their DStv Premiership opponents, SuperSport, on Sunday

Amakhosi indeed won the clash and they also responded to the viral social media post and wished the little princess a happy birthday

One Kaizer Chiefs fan begged the club to ensure they bag the full three points on Sunday afternoon when they faced SuperSport United. The social media account holder said he wanted Amakhosi to win their DStv Premiership match to ensure his daughter had a blessed birthday.

Dabane begged the Soweto giants to secure maximum points as his daughter, Mbasa, celebrated her 14hth birthday and the club indeed honoured his wishes.

Coach Stuart Baxter’s men clinched a 2-1 win and overcame Amatsatsantsa A Pitori courtesy of goals from Bernard Parker through a brace.

The post grabbed the attention of the club as they also reacted to the social media message, which also touched journalists such as Velile Mnyandu of iDiskiTimes. Dabane wrote:

“Dear @KaizerChiefs, it’s my daughter’s 14th birthday today. You only have one job today, get us 3 points as a birthday present.”

Dabane's wish was granted by Kaizer Chiefs. Image: @Sgadi28/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@KaizerChiefs said:

“Happy Birthday to her.”

@Mara18_19 said:

“Happy birthday to Mbasa.”

@LuckyMushadu said:

“With this here chicken I say, your daughters birthday will be showed with goals galore and it’s going to be a darn good day.”

@LindiweMashiane said:

“My son chose Downs and left us.”

@VelileMnyandu said:

“Happy Birthday to iMbasa yaMakhosi. She also deserves nothing less than 3pts.”

@LuthandoZibeko said:

“Dabane, Happy Birthday to your Princess.”

@ThaboMaubane said:

“Happy Birthday to her. Ai nawe Ta Mkhu, you still believe in Santa Claus. You know very well we can’t trust our team.”

@kgauzaSM said:

“Happy birthday to the young one. May she have a fantastic one.”

@Mokabah said:

“Happy birthday to the young one. May she have a fantastic one.”

