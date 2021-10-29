SA Long distance Truckers shared a sweet message as they honoured their late driver through an emotional social media post

According to a Facebook message, the family of a late trucker decided to honour his memory by getting a trailer built in his name

The page’s admin says the family of the late trucker asked an artist to recreate a truck so they could put his remains in the trailer

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

SA Long distance Truckers shared a sad story on their social media page about one of their fallen heroes. The Facebook page says Hendrick Africa Craft Works paid tribute to one of their drivers who recently passed away.

The page’s admin says the family wanted to put the remains of the late driver in a trailer of a similar truck he used to drive. The late trucker lost his life in a sad accident.

According to the admin, the family asked if they can have a similar truck to honour his memory and also to put his remains in the back of a trailer. An artist in Hammanskraal, Tshwane then built a mini tuck that carried a message of condolences. They captioned the pics:

“What a sad story was written by Hendrick Africa Craft Works Facebook page. Behind this truck, there is a sad story. The driver of this truck got an accident and died, but before he used to tell his family about the guy in Hammanskraal, Pretoria who built the beautifully handcrafted trucks. So his family organised to contact me [and ask] if I can build the same truck like the one he was driving so that they can put his remains in the back of one of the trailers. RIP TRUCKER.”

An artist is praised for honouring a later trucker. Image: @SALongDistanceTruckers/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The post reads:

Shelle Whiteley said:

“What a wonderful way for his family to honour his memory. Respect and blessings to his loved ones.”

Pamela Chinyunyu said:

“Your shift is over now trucker, rest in peace.”

Coolar Sibisi said:

“Rest easy trucker, your shift was over let's us take it from here trucker.”

Thabo Nkosi said:

“RIP Fellow trucker, let the spirit keep on trucking.”

Steve Anderson said:

“Please get this guys number when I visit South Africa again I would definitely be a well-paying customer amazing work.”

Elsa Nortje said:

“What a nice gesture, specially made just for him.”

Hebanna: Man destroys the fleet of trucks in a video after he was fired, SA has questions

Checking out another recent piece on trucks, Briefly News published that one disgruntled worker decided to demolish a fleet of trucks after he was supposedly fired by his bosses.

According to a social media post, the man used the front end loader also known as the TLB to damage a fleet of trucks.

The video of this man has attracted massive reactions from many social media users. Briefly News headed to the comments section to select a few reactions from the short clip.

It seems the guy was working for a construction company but he found himself on the wrong side of company laws and policies before he was shown the exit door.

The viral video is uploaded by @LeratoN_ on Twitter and she wrote: “They fired him from work with immediate effect and this is what he did before he left.”

Source: Briefly.co.za