A young lady, Jamad Finn, is using basketball to change people's views about Muslim girls and what they could be capable of

In a video interview by the BBC , Finn said that people are always surprised to see her playing the game while wearing a hijab

Mixed reactions trailed her video as people were polarised between what a Muslim lady should do or not

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A young lady, Jamad Finn, has broken stereotypes with her basketball skill. Her posts on social media gathered millions of views to show how popular she is in the sport.

In a video interview with the BBC, the lady said it is obvious that people have never seen a Muslim girl play basketball while wearing full Muslim traditional clothing.

Many people appreciate what Jamad Finn does while some don't. Image: @_jamaad

Source: UGC

I needed an excuse to play

She said that her peculiarity could be the reason why she is fairly popular online. A part of her dribbling video shows how much control she has over the ball. Her dexterity in changing the ball from both hands is amazing.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Finn said that while she was growing up, she would look for an excuse, especially someone so that her parents could let her play basketball.

A lot has changed

She added that now that she is famous for what she is doing and playing basketball, others like her can use her as an excuse to their parents to allow them to also play the game. Finn said she wished she had that while growing up. The lady said:

“A lot of people now, they see a Muslim girl doing sports and they are not surprised anymore. No one automatically thinks we don’t go outside the house or just the stereotypes that are put upon us already, people don’t think that as much.”

Now a coach to many

When young girls started showing up whenever she played, the lady decided to run a basketball camp and teach them. She does it while still at college. The basketballer said that the game so much changed her life as she was a very shy girl.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions to the video below:

Quadri Abiodun Subair said:

"For those shouting 'good talent in wrong attire'. Do you mean being naked in the name of being an athlete is the right way? Please keep that sht to yourself."

Nurulain Jannah said:

"Haters will keep hating! why point out about her clothes she is playing the game that people think we cant play in our modest attire! Educate yourself please if all you do is judging others. Peace."

Reuben bw'Ogonda said:

"If they had moved to the Arab world, this talent would have been lost. She would be required to dribble and shoot alongside her male guardian. Long live America."

Lesiba Marota said:

"She jst needs to wear proper clothing for sports."

“Who Is She?”: Video shows skilled lady kicking a soccer ball in heels, SA impressed

Looking at a related piece, Briefly News wrote that a video of a local woman doing some super impressive tricks with a soccer ball is making the rounds on social media.

While her athleticism has certainly left people in awe, it's her ability to perform the cool tricks in a dress and high-heels that really has Mzansi talking.

Heading online, Twitter user @Boromo_M shared the clip of the talented lady. "Haibo who’s this lady? What a talent lona yeses," he excitedly captioned the post.

Source: Briefly.co.za