Briefly News took to social media to ask our readers and other social media users about their past relationships and how they ended

Our questions revolved around the reasoning behind why people's exes left them in the lurch regardless of how long the relationship had lasted

South African netizens shared all kinds of responses; some were long and detailed while others were short and to the point

Relationships are a difficult thing to maintain and breakups are even harder. Recently, Briefly News asked our readers a very controversial relationship-related question to get a feel of what the dating world is like in 2021.

"What was the reason your ex left you?"

The question gained hundreds of comments and hundreds of likes from our readers and other social media users who came across the post. Peeps shared all kinds of reasons, from cheating to the age-old, "It's not you, it's me."

Briefly News asked our readers to tell us why their exes left them. Image: Stock Photo / Getty Images

Source: Facebook

Check out our post below:

It's a wild ride in the comments section, so buckle up:

Missy Kangu said:

"I gave her my marriage plan for 2030 but she couldn't understand."

Jannel Dudu wrote:

"He said it's not me, it's him... And the rest is history."

Nonhlanhla Caramell Makhene explained:

"He thought I wanted kids cause I lost my daughter and said I was pushing the marriage and the kids thing. Yhooo, says the person who told his dad about me the second day we met. I didn't care for kids then and just wanted a partner I'd travel with and have fun with but ke.

"It's okay, the current just bored me with laziness and not being filled with ambition futhi, I think we lasted cause we have a son. After a while, I was like, cut."

Samu Samkelo Mvula confused a lot of peeps:

"He said I'm too available, when he comes to my house I'm there... When he calls I answer, when he texts, I respond in time."

Fezile Myeni responded with:

"He said I'm too clingy. I call him 3 times a day and it's more like he's taking the doctor's medication."

Antreka Tladi commented:

"She said I'm too quiet. Apparently, she wanted to date a radio."

Rammasa Rachel added:

"His ex-girlfriend returned pregnant."

Source: Briefly.co.za