A local woman posted a piece of advice when it comes to relationships but some people are not taking it

Nkuleh Buthelezi says moving in together as lovers can speed up the process of breaking up and people should follow her for more advice

Some peeps are not impressed with her advice but some say they are happily married after cohabiting for a few months

Nkuleh Buthelezi has shared a piece of hilarious advice regarding the umjolo pandemic and Mzansi social media users are sharing their reactions. The digital community is seriously divided and Nkuleh urges peeps to follow her for more advice.

The stunning lady says local peeps should move in together with their baes because it speeds up the process of breaking up. Many people feel the advice is not good because it leads to heartbreak.

At the same time, many followers are airing their views regarding moving in together as lovers and some say they are now happily married. She posted:

“Move in together, it speeds up the breakup process. Follow me for more relationship advice.”

@DLJ7178 said:

“This is our sixth month of dating and we have been living together since first month and things are still going fine at the moment maybe I don't know they will go south soon... is that what you say about moving in...?”

@Katlego2305 said:

“We moved in together on the third month of our relationship. 4 years later she blessed me with a son. Couldn't wish for anyone else Great mom.”

@MasiyaPascal said:

“What else can speed this process asking for my friend as we approach December.”

@Tsatseilibities said:

“Access to each other's cellphone and social media accounts. By Monday morning 8th November izobe ipeyiye, guaranteed!!!!”

@Warrenbeats said:

“Why does your advice have a negative outcome rather than a positive one like engagement/marriage..”

@Monare85 said:

“We moved in together after 3months of dating. Six months later got married. We are now on our 5th year anniversary.”

@Lebzine9 said:

“Moved in together on our third year, it took less than 2 months before we broke up.”

@Mizkamah00 said:

“I agree. At least now I know that he snores so badly. It's still safe to run for the hills. Shap.”

