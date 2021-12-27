The wife of famed rugby captain Siya Kolisi took to Instagram to share pics of her family holidaying in the Okavango Delta in Botswana

Rachel Kolisi shared several photos and a video of the family enjoying some quality time at a nature reserve in Botswana

Social media users have been following the Kolisis' holiday and reacted fondly to snaps of the family enjoying their Christmas holiday

The Kolisis have begun the second leg of their family holiday in Botswana and South Africans can’t get enough of their picturesque holiday. Image: Rachel Kolisi/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

The Kolisis have gone on holiday to Botswana and Mzansi are raving about their vacay pics. Rachel Kolisi took to social media to post about the second leg of their family vacay and her Instagram followers are loving it.

She posted several pics and a video of the family having a ball at a Botswana game reserve.

The family spent most of December holidaying in the Mother City.

She wrote:

“A Christmas like never before, hope you’re all having a beautiful day celebrating Jesus.”

@kat_clarissa_coetzee reacted:

“Okay the I’m taking a photo video moments are.”

@sosombiza said:

“I miss you guys!! Merry merry Christmas.”

@eshcha_adams said:

“So amazing! Have a blessed day, fam.”

@morriscolab said:

“It’s the most amazing place … fortunate to have been … special memories.”

@charmswgallo said:

“Now that is different. Wow!! Love the canoe ride. Merry Christmas Kolisis.”

@mia.brodie said:

“Love you Rachel. You’re so real, natural@and beautiful! Thank you for being such a positive influence on so many. Merriest Christmas to you and your lovely family.”

@lanolabsrc reacted:

“Looks magical!!!”

@deanna.isaacs.79 said:

“Living a very charmed life good luck to you all.”

Rachel Kolisi shares stunning photos as she and “besties” enjoy last day on island vacay

Previously Briefly News wrote about when Rachel Kolisi shared several photos and a video on the last day of the Kolisis big family holiday

The Kolisis were holidaying in the mother city this December and Rachel took to social media to reveal that their blissful vacay will soon be coming to an end.

In the photos the mother of two is seen dressed in a black cropped top with matching palazzo pants. She captioned the images:

“Last dinner here, and the sunset was magical. So grateful to have had some downtime with my besties.”

Social media users lapped up the gorgeous images and many praised the proudly South African family.

