A new relationship poll provides insights - some of them funny, others practical - on how to get over your ex even if you still have feelings for him or her

Briefly News ran a poll on its Facebook page asking: "How do you get over your ex when you still have feelings and they don't?”

Scores of Facebook users gave their suggestions with some being sarcastic, practical, silly and even apathetic

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A new poll offers ways to get over your ex even if you still love them. Image: Facebook and Getty Images

Source: Facebook

From "swallowing rocks" to consuming copious amounts of alcohol, these are some suggestions Briefly News readers offered up as ways to overcome heartbreak.

Briefly News posed the question on its Facebook page:

“How do you get over your ex when you still have feelings and they don't?”

Readers were quick to react with both practical and silly approaches to overcoming heartache.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Alph Peace commented:

“Just swallow some rocks and be strong. Don't you know that you can love but not be loved? Move on man! Unfortunately, it is what it is.”

Sydney Dire said:

“Create new memories with someone else, delete and block her on everything, make sure I stay away from things that make me reminisce about her, I just live like she doesn't exist any more.”

Certified Stoner said:

“As soon as you become an EX, my feelings for you fade away.”

Wakwa Tolo Wo'Dlangamandla Mzukisi said:

“Delete their number. Block them on Facebook and Instagram. Move away from the province they live in.”

Zeewe Goso said:

“You drink alcohol.”

Simangele Nzwakele said:

“Think about Ramaphosa when he is saying ‘with immediate effect’ then you will see that an ex doesn’t matter in your heart.”

Nomfundo Njokweni commented:

“Only time that heals the broken heart, give yourself time to heal and feelings will eventually fade away.”

Sipho Mahlalela said:

“You must be strong enough to let it go otherwise you will always be haunted by your past.”

Kelebogile Rantlhaku added:

“You accept things as they are. It doesn't mean you have to stop loving them, you can still love them from a distance. In short, you take your L and you keep it moving.”

How to get your ex back fast when he/she has moved on

Previously, News Briefly wrote that breaking up with someone can be an awful thing, especially when you still have feelings for them.

The worst happens when they quickly move on days after the breakup, way before you heal from the situation that they left you in.

Such instances can be so devastating that it could affect your self-esteem. All is not lost though. There are a couple of ways on how to get your ex back even after they have moved on.

Do you still love him? If that is the case, you could take the leap of faith and try out these ways on how to get your ex back, especially if you are unable to deal with the gut-wrenching fear of losing them forever.

Source: Briefly News