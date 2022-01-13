Kuda Madinyenya came to the rescue of his father in the former of becoming his blood stem cell donor

The blood stem cell transplant may have been the last chance of survival that his father needed after being diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia

Kuda encourages others to become donors expressing that the procedure isn't as bad as the rumours make them out to be

34-Year-old Kuda Madinyenya may not wear a cape and fight crime but in the eyes of his father, there is no greater hero that walks the face of the earth.

Diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia, Kuda's father desperately needed a blood stem cell transplant. The process of finding a donor is a challenging one with the chances of finding a suitable match sitting at 1:100 000.

When Kuda discovered that he was a potential match his mind was made up. Without hesitation Kuda offered himself up as a donor and after the necessary precautions went through with the procedure.

This South African hero donated his stem cells to help save his father's life. Image: Kuda Madinyenya

Source: Facebook

A report by GoodThingsGuy revealed that Kuda does not regret becoming a donor at all and encourages others to follow in his footsteps. He explained that he would donate again without thinking twice as he believes it is important to help save lives.

DKMS reported that Kuda said the process was not scary or even painful. Kuda said that he was curious about the process which started with blood tests. Once everything was cleared, he faced three days of self-injections before making his way to hospital for the stem cell donation.

