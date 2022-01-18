A woman farmer has inspired Mzansi with her inspirational story of learning to farm from a young age

Sinethemba Masinga, 22, is now the director of Sinesthembiso Produce based in KwaZulu-Natal and oversees five workers

Masinga believes in uplifting all genders and said farming was not exclusively for men and encouraged woman to join the conversation

Sinethemba Masinga is the director of Sinesthembiso Produce and she is a trailblazer in the agriculture industry. Image: Sinethemba Masinga/ Instagram

Female farmer Sinethemba Masinga is sprouting news ideas in the agriculture industry and Mzansi says it’s the only way to overcome “black poverty”.

Masinga, 22, is a second-generation farmer who hails from KwaZulu-Natal. The young lady overseas five farmworkers over two pieces of land and is the director of Sinesthembiso Produce.

Masinga commented said:

"If I’m not monitoring basic tasks likes fencing, fetching water, and supervising harvesting, I also keep the records of the farms accurate and up-to-date. I handle our business account to manage all our monthly expenses and payrolls and make sure the profits we make are used for emergencies or saving towards resources for labour on the farms.”

Sinethemba believes the only way for more young women to be involved in farming is to change their minds.

The young woman added:

“Farming is for everyone and should not be associated with any gender. There are no limits to the positions women can fill in the agricultural sector.”

Social media users were truly inspired by the go-getter and took to Briefly News Facebook page to congratulate the lady.

Siboniso Mlimi said:

“Big up my sister agriculture is the only weapon to fight black poverty.”

Pokie MaThahla Cesie added:

“Big, black n shiny, she did well.”

Mpho Mabidikane said:

“Big up farmer.”

Hlengiwe Sikhakhane added:

“Well done Morghal.”

Alex Memela said:

“Big Love to you.”

Jonathan Walt reacted:

“Perfect large brinjals.”

Bongi Nocanda said:

“Impressive.”

Agnes Mpho Masooa reacted:

“Go girl.”

