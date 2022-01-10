A disabled man from Mpumalanga has overcome great odds to become the successful farmer he is today

Despite being was born without hands, Sibusiso Mogale has been able to grow and run a fruitful farming business

He does crop and poultry farming and says that it takes dedication, commitment and heart to succeed

A farmer Sibusiso Mogale from Ngodini, Mpumalanga is a living inspiration to many.

Sibusiso Mogale was born without hands and runs a successful farming business.

Sowetan Live says he farms on three pieces of land where he does poultry and crop farming. He is also involved in the daily work together with his wife, uncle and brother-in-law.

Here are some positive messages and motivational words from from Mzansi users on the Facebook post:

Richard Mkhize wrote:

“Wow what an inspiration, keep it up. I am proud of you. Local people Pienaar; Likazi etc please support his business so it will grow.”

Gracious Mpinga said:

“God bless you my brother keep pushing.”

Ntsudzu Erich Matsea commented:

“Please those who knows someone or NGO which can donate hands expose this guy please he can do more than this. Take a bow!”

Angel Duduzile reacted:

“Big up brother.”

Siboniso Mlimi replied:

“Champ we are proud of you keep the good work up.”

Nthabiseng Monamodie responded:

“He's successful.”

Zoe KaBhungane replied:

“God is good all the time, keep it up my brother.”

Shushu Rams said:

“Wow keep up the good work we are proud of you and God bless you.”

Thandeka Pearl Gwebane-Rachuene reacted:

“From ekasi lami.”

Chego Fortunate Smiley reacted:

“God bless your hustle bro.”

Anthony S. Mthembu said:

“Keep up doing the great job my brother.”

Tlogelang Chiloane reacted:

“Some of us we have both hands and yet we still need handouts.”

