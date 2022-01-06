Social media user @Asa_Jikwana couldn’t contain her excitement when she shared her last day of selling vegetables in order to pay for her studies

In the Twitter post, she goes into detail about her proud grandmother, who said the money they have made from sales will go towards her graduation outfit

The young woman will be graduating in April with her Diploma in IT and Mzansi peeps have poured in generous offers to make the day extra special

A young woman @Asa_Jikwana shared a proud a moment on her social media announcing her last day of selling veggies to pay for her studies as prepares for her graduation.

A young woman shared her joy as she looks forward to her gradution. Image @Asa_Jikwana / Twitter

Source: Twitter

The Twitter post, mostly in isiXhosa, reads:

“Last day apha kule Office ndiyivune yonke igadi. My graduation is in 3 months, so uthe uMakhulu soyigcina lemali ndithenge umbaco, shoes and hire graduation gown nami ndizobamhle phakathi kwabanye abantwana.”

Loosely translated it means that this will be her last day in office (planting and selling veggies). Her graduation will be in three months and her grandmother said they will keep the profits they made to buy material used in South African traditional clothing for dresses, shoes and hire a graduation gown so she can be beautiful like other youngsters.

@Asa_Jikwana will be graduating in April with her Diploma in IT, majoring in cyber security.

To say Mzansi was happy for her would be putting it lightly, as several online users have offered to contribute towards the auspicious occasion.

One user @uNcuthu said:

“Send me your measurements and ilokhwe othanda ukunxiba (a dress you would like to wear) on the day ndikuthungele (I’ll sew it) for free. I'm a fashion designer by the way.”

But the generous offers did not stop there. Here are more positive comments from peeps on the post:

@LucyAfrika said:

“To everyone who just came in and blessed her many blessings to you... Encouraged! This is the content I signed up for...Sis Dm Me please I don't have much but I'd like to surely just do something.”

@Mzulu__ replied:

“Angisajabule kanje reading comments here this sooo beautiful. So happy for you....”

@madamzoe said:

“For me it’s the part where uGogo says nawe ubemuhle njengezinye ingane, hands down oGogo ibusiso.”

@Mzulu__ replied:

“Gogos should live forever.”

@sazisokhango wrote:

“The sacrifices of some people though.”

@MissZanZan wrote:

“What are you graduating with and what kind of jobs are you looking for?”

@Gijana_Bhelu responded:

“For your photoshoot I’ll do the things for you.”

@NolundiMatomane replied:

“When you are ready please DM me and I can assist you when searching for a job, I own a recruitment agency. I will also help you to write your CV. Congratulations and stay blessed.”

