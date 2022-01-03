Stunning Young Doc Shares Photo in Her Favourite Scrubs, Leaves Mzansi Drooling

The post, which has over 7000 retweets has won over Mzansi's love and even has some users droolingntly

The young doctor Louise Belcher (@JUST_KWANDA) can be seen dressed in stylish khaki scrubs in the photo

A young Mzansi doctor, Louise Belcher (@JUST_KWANDA), gained peeps' adoration and love after taking to social media to post a photo of herself in her favourite khaki-coloured scrubs on the Twitter timeline recently.

A Mzansi doctor Louise Belcher shared a photo of herself in her favourite scrubs on her social media. Image: @JUST_KWANDA / Twitter

Source: Twitter

She captioned the post:

“This has to be my fave pair of scrubs.”

Her followers were in agreement as they flooded her post with compliments with even some asking out the gorgeous doc for lunch. The young queen showed us there is no reason not to look good while saving lives.

The tweet has over 7 000 likes and over 150 retweets. Here are some users’ comments:

@Kopafrosoul said:

"Would’ve loved to see what you have on your feet with them."

@Mahatamanyama6 reacted:

"Beautiful picture."

@Sifundo_Gwavu16 replied:

"Yazi Doc my heart skipped a bit too much when I saw you. Could you give me a check?"

@Flava_Thebe commented:

"Queen, I just sneezed... may I come see you?"

@MaweniAphiwe said:

"Zintle nyani (they're very nice), love the colour."

@LugataJohn responded:

"Nice colour but green is always my favourite."

@Ndlhovhini asked:

"Why are they called scrubs vele?"

@Konke39153070 commented:

"I see your left finger still no ring on it, can I fulfil that?"

@KingTita2 said:

"I see a Doctor, I follow for inspiration."

