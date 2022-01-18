Peeps have come down hard on a man who took to Twitter to diss job seekers for not wearing the correct attire

@Dr_Candid wrote that 35 people went for an interview but only five candidates came properly dressed for the interview

Many social media users said HR professionals should evolve with the times and not stick to outdated company policies

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Peeps have reacted negatively to a man who dissed a few jobs seekers attire on social media. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Twitter user @Dr_Candid went onto social media to tell people that he was unhappy with candidates who came for an interview as many were inappropriately dressed.

Composer @Dr_Candid went onto social media to complain about the ill-fittingly dressed candidates and Mzansi were less than impressed at the way he blasted the job seekers.

@Dr_Candid wrote:

“I've invited 35 people for an interview yesterday. Only 5 came dressed properly, 30 came in sneakers, Jean to Jean, t-shirts, and sandals. Mokopane really devastated me.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Twitter users were quick to react to his tweet

@ThaboMatseba said:

“I'm curious to know how long it took you to interview 35 people in one day.”

@MapulaMokgosang said:

“Leave Mokopane out of it, you were devastated by your chosen candidates.”

@MasingitaPri reacted:

“Dress code is very important to any job interview, don't let anyone tell you otherwise.”

@leftoff_7 said:

“You want me to buy a suit for a job that I’m not sure of?”

@RayMaboya said:

“My experience tells me that one cannot interview 35 management candidates, and therefore this was not a management post. Now, it's clear that HR is not improving in SA. We are long past the era of appearance when looking for talent. Why was the interview not remote even???”

@NotYetUhuru_ said:

"I just want recruiters to actually stop tweeting."

Ramaphosa ahead of youth day: government's 'foremost priority' is youth unemployment

Previously Briefly News wrote about when President Cyril Ramaphosa said that youth unemployment has worsened under the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his weekly newsletter ahead of Youth Day on 16 June, the president promised that creating more opportunities for young people and supporting them to access opportunities is government's "foremost priority".

Ramaphosa wrote that the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention, which was launched a few weeks before the country went into lockdown, has now entered full implementation.

News24 reports that according to Stats SA, the official unemployment rate among the youth, aged between 15 to 34, was 46.3% in the first quarter of the year.

The unemployment rate stood at 9.3% among university graduates.

Source: Briefly News