A young couple tied the knot recently and shared their stunning photos from the big day on social media

The post features their photos and a sweet caption by online user Reabetswe Neo Makoni (@__reaneo)

SA online users shared their congratulations to the newlyweds and complimented the simple ceremony

Flooding the social media timeline with love and good feels was online user Reabetswe Neo Makoni (@__reaneo) who shared photos of her big day as she married the love of her life.

A young woman shared photos from her big day as she married the love of her life. Image: @_reaneo /Twitter

Source: Twitter

The young woman took to Twitter to share cute photos of the significant day. The newlyweds seemed to have had a simple and beautiful ceremony which took place recently. The woman captioned the post:

“Yesterday, I got married to the love of my life,” said Reabetswe who also recommend marrying your best friend.

The post was flooded with sweet messages and well wishes to the newly-married couple who look forward to a lifetime together.

@YandiTang reacted:

“This dress is everything, ma'am!”

@SeapointO said:

“Looks lovely! Congratulations to you guys .”

@dmakgato wrote:

“Love is beautiful.”

@Tamara_ntombie commented:

“Congratulations and the dress yooo.”

@Thee_Les_ego reacted:

“This is too nice man. Unconventional and simple. Congratulations and may you be blessed!!”

@SfoRamangoaela replied:

“You two look stunning, love the outfits.”

@SMnqobie said:

“I need this type of wedding nipholile nje you can see y'all didn't invite the whole community as well.”

@TshepoRatau4 wrote:

“Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication, congratulations...”

