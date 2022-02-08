A woman named Valerie Reid from Missouri, United States, has turned her house into a home for elderly dogs who have no one to care for them

The woman takes in senior dogs or the ones that have no owners into her house and gives them proper care until they pass away

The woman loves pets and she finds it difficult to bear the fact that some dogs are left to grow old and die alone without anyone caring for them

Just as there is a home for elderly people, there is now also a home for elderly dogs in Hermitage, Missouri, United States.

Founded by a pet lover known as Valerie Reid, the home has housed and taken care of 790 elderly dogs. In the home, the dogs are provided with food, toys, and other play items, as well as love.

Valerie has been praised for her kindness towards pets. Photo credit: meaww.com

Love and care for pets

The hospice is known as Whispering Willows Senior Dog Sanctuary and it was founded in 2017.

Valerie's decision to convert her home into an old pet's home came from her inability to find a home for her father's old dog. She decided to open one to also cater for other dogs.

Why the need to care for old dogs

Speaking on her passion, she said:

"All of us need to plan for the future, that not only includes spouses and children but also beloved pets. Death is not scary, it is a privilege to grow old and we all must face death someday. We help as many senior dogs as we can but we are overwhelmed with the quantity and then the medical expenses. We hope to raise awareness showing the great need for senior care as well as awareness for our sanctuary."

Social media users react

When the story was shared on Instagram by @ladbible, it attracted reactions from members of the public. A few of the reactions are captured below:

@janinewmylene wrote:

"Now this is an actual human being with a heart and soul!"

@salonichouhan said:

"Faith in humanity restored."

@w3lly_f remarked:

"Not all heroes wear capes."

See the post below:

