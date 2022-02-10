A viral video shared on social media depicted the moment a seven-year-old boy convened a family meeting

The little boy called the meeting so they could speak to their father, who passed away weeks ago

He asked his deceased father how heaven was while asking for protection, leaving many netizens in tears

A young boy has warmed the hearts of many social media users after calling a family meeting to communicate with his late dad, who died weeks ago.

Boy's heartfelt message to late dad

A video of the heart-warming incident depicted the seven-year-old young boy sitting on a couch before being joined by three of his siblings. Immediately after they sat down, he instructed them to look upwards and communicate with their deceased dad.

“Now you must look up and talk to him,” he instructed them.

The boy started the session by asking about heaven while declaring love for his deceased dad.

“Hey dad, how is Heaven? Is it good? Don’t tell me it is bad. I hope you are best friends with God. Please protect us. We love you, and we know you would do everything for us,” the boy earnestly said.

One of his siblings reiterated the young boy’s message, saying:

“We love you, dad, and you are the best person ever.”

Reactions

Many social media users admitted to crying after watching the video clip, almost hitting 500,000 views.

@jessygarcesliz:

“My dad passed 25 year ago, but I still miss him every day. This video is everything.”

@thetypennington:

"Okay well now I’m crying."

@danydigiacomo:

"Can’t watch this!"

@deepika_712:

"Kids are so resilient, sometimes so much more than us. This is so pure."

@yesimworthit:

“So glad that they love their little brother enough to have this meeting to talk with dad.”

