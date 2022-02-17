Boy, 11, Reunited With His Family: Klawer Residents Hold Prayer Meeting

An 11-year-old boy has been reunited with his family after he vanished on Tuesday afternoon in the Riemvasmaak informal settlement in Klawer, Western Cape

Anelisa Lathitha Sigwebedlana was found safe and unharmed the next day and his local community decided to pray outside their local police station after his return

Western Cape police took to social media to thank everyone who was involved in the search for the boy after cops returned him to his worried mom

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

KLAWER - The residents of Klawer in the Western Cape held a prayer meeting after an 11-year-old boy was found unharmed after he went missing on Tuesday.

Anelisa Sigwebedlana has been reunited with his mom. Image: @SAPoliceService

Source: Twitter

Anelisa Lathitha Sigwebedlana's aunt shared that the boy went missing at about 4pm on Tuesday in the Riemvasmaak informal settlement. Anelisa was only reported missing to cops the following day.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said Anelisa's mom, Zanele Sigwebedlana, only went to her local police station on Wednesday to report that her son had vanished.

Van Wyk confirmed that Anelisa was found later on the day his mom reported him missing. The residents then gathered outside the Klawer cop shop for a prayer session after the boy's safe return, reports News24.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Community leaders, who had helped cops search for the boy, shared that his mom shed tears of joy when she saw that her bundle of joy was alive and well. Police also took to Twitter to share the good news with their followers. They wrote:

"The missing 11-year-old boy was found safe and unharmed. He was reunited with his family. We want to thank everyone involved who helped looking for him."

KZN woman arrested for false rape accusations

In other news, Briefly News reported that a 28-year-old woman from Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), told South African Police Service (SAPS) officers that she was raped by two brothers.

Upon investigating, SAPS found that the woman had lied about the incident and issued a warrant for her arrest. She was taken into police custody on Wednesday, 16 December, on perjury charges.

Captain Nqobile Gwala, a SAPS spokesperson, said the woman had alleged that the brothers raped her after confronting her about outstanding rent payments.

Source: Briefly News