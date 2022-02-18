Man’s Imagination Takes Flight With Wishful Online Post, Mzansi Pokes Fun
- A joker has gone onto Twitter to compare long-distance road travel to air travel and peeps can’t stop giggling at his expense
- The man @_learny shared a snap of the inside of a long-distance bus and compared it to that of an aeroplane and peeps had a lot to say
- South Africans started to poke fun at the man and questioned why there was a pedestrian next to the “plane” and calling on the driver to avoid “potholes” upon take-off
A man has shared a funny snap of himself in a long-distance bus but instead, he called it the wheels of the air. The popular online joker often shares snaps of hilarious incidents and has amassed quite a following since he began.
The pic shows the inside of a bus which is decked out in a signature blue shade belonging to a popular long-distance travel company in South Africa.
The post received a massive amount of reaction and Saffas were quick to comment.
@_learny captioned it:
“First time flying ndaze nda nevas.”
@_learnythose:
“Are they Durban Indian busses?”
@_learny said:
“Unamanga.”
@PatrickTPhatudi reacted:
“It looks like City to City bus. I don't trust both.”
@TheddeusM said:
“ a South African man..”
@Africa665 added:
“@_learnyEldo Airlines. They definitely do fly!”
@MrMakhekhe said:
“Tell the driver to fly carefully, there are potholes in the sky.. safe trip.”
@sir_Ret said:
“What’s this airline again?”
@msheza53 reacted:
“Fly road fair.”
@Marconificent·@_learny said:
“Are you flying through putco airline or Intercape airline?”
@ZTM_Lastmonth·said:
“That man walking by your plane.”
@_learnyGreyhound wrote:
“Wait this is a flight so it's Bluehound, correct me if I'm wrong.”
