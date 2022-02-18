Global site navigation

Man’s Imagination Takes Flight With Wishful Online Post, Mzansi Pokes Fun
Man’s Imagination Takes Flight With Wishful Online Post, Mzansi Pokes Fun

by  Mika Williams
  • A joker has gone onto Twitter to compare long-distance road travel to air travel and peeps can’t stop giggling at his expense
  • The man @_learny shared a snap of the inside of a long-distance bus and compared it to that of an aeroplane and peeps had a lot to say
  • South Africans started to poke fun at the man and questioned why there was a pedestrian next to the “plane” and calling on the driver to avoid “potholes” upon take-off

A Mzansi man has made a fool of himself by saying a bus ride can be compared to that of an aeroplane ride and peeps have called him out on it. Image: @_learny/ Twitter
A man has shared a funny snap of himself in a long-distance bus but instead, he called it the wheels of the air. The popular online joker often shares snaps of hilarious incidents and has amassed quite a following since he began.

The pic shows the inside of a bus which is decked out in a signature blue shade belonging to a popular long-distance travel company in South Africa.

The post received a massive amount of reaction and Saffas were quick to comment.

@_learny captioned it:

“First time flying ndaze nda nevas.”

@_learnythose:

“Are they Durban Indian busses?”

@_learny said:

“Unamanga.”

@PatrickTPhatudi reacted:

“It looks like City to City bus. I don't trust both.”

@TheddeusM said:

“ a South African man..”

@Africa665 added:

“@_learnyEldo Airlines. They definitely do fly!”

@MrMakhekhe said:

“Tell the driver to fly carefully, there are potholes in the sky.. safe trip.”

@sir_Ret said:

“What’s this airline again?”

@msheza53 reacted:

“Fly road fair.”

@Marconificent·@_learny said:

“Are you flying through putco airline or Intercape airline?”

@ZTM_Lastmonth·said:

“That man walking by your plane.”

@_learnyGreyhound wrote:

“Wait this is a flight so it's Bluehound, correct me if I'm wrong.”

In more news about men doing embarrassing things, Briefly News wrote about a photo of a man standing in a queue to purchase ladies' underwear which left social media users with belly aches of laughter.

The image was shared on Twitter by popular user @AdvoBarryRoux and sees a man dressed in what looks like work uniform standing patiently in line to pay for a 2-pack of lace ladies panties.

The tweet was posted on Sunday, 13 February, and had peeps assuming that the man was getting a Valentine’s Day gift for his bae.

Saffas could not help but laugh at the post and shared their reactions to the post:

“Ebile the ones from this church are the worst nightmare ever.”

