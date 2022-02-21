A video of a woman running around frantically after she loses cellphone reception has gone viral on TikTok

TikTok user @liisangon posted the video to social media which sees her eventually mount a tree to get the best reception

TikTok users had a field day watching the video and said the lady would sure to get more followers after the video

A video of a woman running around to get cellphone signal has gone viral.

A social media influencer @liisangon has taken to TikTok with a hilarious video about how cell phone technology can lead to the destruction of your love life.

In the clip, @liisangon is seen lying on the grass talking to her boyfriend before the signal cuts out.

In a split second the woman jumps up and starts running down the road to get better cellphone reception.

The clip received 92.1K views and 840 reactions.

@liisangon reacted:

“Mjolo guys, Anyways The Saga continues (part2) #fypシ #mjolothepandemic #forlaughs #tiktoksouthafrica.”

South Africans could not stop laughing at the viral slip.

@Onalenna Tsie said:

“So no one is going to talk about the 'Chinese wake up'?”

@Kgosigadi Sego Sa'Metsi reacted:

“Stunt man reveal.”

@E_l_e_t_h_u reacted:

“ Creativity. teamwork. Quality 1. now let's wait for blue tick.”

@Lisa Ngonyama679 said:

“Thank you so much.”

@MakhoShozi said:

“I’m on top of the roof as we speak.”

@Vusumuzi Mdluli said:

“Can I see the one that actually does the stunts?”

@Lindelwa Karabo Ntan said:

“Please make more of these I am begging you gained a follower.”

@mufunwa56 reacted:

“So no missed call allowed.”

@Lisa Ngonyama679 added:

“That would cause the worst heartbreak.”

