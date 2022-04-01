Briefly News shared a poll on Facebook asking women for their views when it comes to leaving an emotionally draining relationship

The scenario portrayed an unfulfilling romantic relationship in which the man refused to change despite his partner’s pleas

South African women responded to the post with their feedback as to what they would do in such a situation

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Making an unhealthy relationship work can take its toll on just about anyone. But how does one determine when it is time to call it quits?

We sought the answer to this question from Mzansi women to find out their take on the less than easy and sometimes heartbreaking decision.

SA ladies aired their views on leaving an emotionally draining relationship. Image: Stock Image/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News painted the following scenario for the ladies:

“You have been with your partner for a while now but it hasn’t been working out. You have been begging him to change but he never tries. You feel emotionally drained and you want to leave the toxic relationship. But, even though you know you deserve better, you have been holding onto hope for a while now.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“You think it’s time you make a final decision. You ask yourself, “Will he ever change, or should I end the relationship? Why?”

SA’s darlings did not hold back sharing their responses and what they would do should they find themselves in such a romantic dilemma.

Mpho Mofokeng remarked:

“I leave. I can't hold onto someone who doesn't even try to change. Shame I'll put my mental health first leave him because if I don't I'm going to end up losing myself.”

Lèeko T. Somo wrote:

“Women need therapy; how can you hold on to one person who emotionally drains you?”

Budebabes Gcabashe commented:

“The minute I'm uneasy I say so if you don't improve on issues at hand I leave I'm not gonna waste both our time knowing it's not working out.”

Bea Bezmro said:

“End it, stop wasting your time.”

Thandiwe Mzukulu Ka Nhlapo reacted:

“If I'm dependent on him I'll hold on to that s#!t. Until then my sanity is my priority, I come first when it comes to it.”

Zeh Lushaba replied:

“First mistake is waiting or begging someone to change, change is a decision you make for yourself not somebody else, so I would have left him a long time ago.”

Mzansi ladies dish on whether they would foot bill for meal during a date or not if bae is unable to pay

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported When Mzansi women were faced with the question of whether they would foot the bill while on a date if their men suddenly couldn't, many admitted that they would.

Briefly News posed the question online with a scenario:

"It’s time to pay the bill and he says, 'OMG, I forgot my wallet.' Would you pay for him if you thought he was sincere and liked you? Why? "

Many of the ladies who responded to the question on Facebook agreed that they would pay for the bill. Some gave touching reasons while others admitted that they would pay reluctantly. The men who commented didn't trust that the ladies were sincere.

Source: Briefly News