A man got the sweetest surprise from his little friend who he bought a bicycle for and the moment was caught on camera by the toddler's mom

The proud mama revealed in the video that the girl's friendship with the grocery store worker began when she was little

Peeps were moved by the clip and asked the grocery store to acknowledge the man while others commended the little girl's deed

Rachel Smith is one proud mama as her daughter performed the sweetest act towards her friend after receiving a bicycle from him. She posted a video on TikTok showing her daughter giving her friend a card and a hug in appreciation.

In the video, the Publix Supermarket worker was pleasantly and visibly surprised at seeing his tiny buddy and he crouched down for a hug. Rachel captioned the clip:

"The most unlikely BFF."

A toddler searched for her friend in a grocery store where he worked to deliver a thank you card and sweet hug. Image: snowinginsaturn/TikTok

Peeps on TikTok were amazed at the touching act that the toddler rendered and praised the grocery store worker for his selflessness. Some asked the managerial staff at Publix to acknowledge the man for his kind-heartedness while others admitted to being emotional over the clip.

rachelbrink.09 said:

"Great i’m crying into my mexican food. this is the absolute sweetest thing ever."

maureenmoorcroft5 said:

"Should let Publix know so he can be acknowledged by the company int the letter we get."

GirlBossTown said:

"This needs to be an ad."

Manny@payupsucker said:

"That’s how a child should be raised, Great job parents!"

sunfun63 said:

"Love knows no boundaries, bless him for having no limits & bless you for not setting up boundaries."

Mindy ❤️ said:

"Omg @Publix do you realize you employ such an incredible human being?! ❤️I have tears so beautiful!"

